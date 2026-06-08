Matt Damon reveals how the 'ruthless' nature of Hollywood has impacted him being a father

Matt Damon is opening up on the impacts his decade long career in Hollywood has had on him being a father.

The Rainmaker star, 55, has three daughters with his wife Luciana Bozán Barroso, Isabella, 19, Gia, 17, and Stella, 15. Luciana also has a daughter Alexia, 26, from her previous marriage.

Despite having been in the industry since he was just 18 years old, Damon opened up about the ‘uncertainty’ in the industry and the impact that can have on family life.

“There’s less of that kind of young person’s engine of needing to prove something and more about, like, accepting work and doing it on your terms and doing it as precisely and as well as you can. I think about it a lot, especially as my kids are getting older, really trying to be here now,” he said during a new interview with GQ.

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Matt Damon is the father to four daughters (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

Damon then expressed that it was ‘hard for him to do that,’ down to ‘his own nature,’ and the career itself.

“It also has to do with this career where you’re always trying to figure out what’s ahead, because it’s such an uncertain business and a pretty ruthless one,” he said. "Those kinds of things have conspired to, I think, maybe take me out of where I am, more than I’d like.”

Despite making his way into Hollywood in the 1980s, with his small role in Mystic Pizza, the star’s big breakthrough didn’t come until 1997 when he starred as Will Hunting in the hit movie Good Will Hunting alongside Ben Affleck.

Speaking about that time of his life to GQ, The Odyssey star said he ‘worked straight for five years’ but loved every minute of it.

Damon landed his first role in Hollywood when he was just 18 (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP via Getty Images)

However, Affleck has previously revealed that himself and Affleck ‘went broke’ just six months after receiving their paycheck for the film.

The duo, who lived together at the time split $600,000 between themselves - but managed to spend it in a very small space of time.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show back in 2023, the Gone Girl star said the pair spent it on expensive cars - and it wasn’t as much as they thought.

"We sold it [Good Will Hunting] for $600,000, we split that, $300,000 each, and then the agents got $30,000 so we had $270,000 and we paid about $160,000 in taxes so we had $110,000, each bought $55,000 Jeep Cherokees and then had $55,000 left," Affleck told Barrymore.

"Naturally we decided to rent a $5,000 a month party house on Glencoe Way by the Hollywood Bowl and we were broke in six months."

Hopefully they have accountants now!