Matt Damon reveals how the 'ruthless' nature of Hollywood has impacted him being a father
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Matt Damon reveals how the 'ruthless' nature of Hollywood has impacted him being a father

The actor landed his first Hollywood role at 18 years old

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage)

Topics: Celebrity, Hollywood, Matt Damon

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh