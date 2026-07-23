We may not be seeing Shaquille O’Neal at any lavish celebrity events or parties anytime soon - as he's revealed exactly what he thinks of the A-Listers.

The former NBA legend has been in the circle since the '90s - so if anyone knows a thing or two, it's him. O'Neal, who retired from the sport in 2011, never backed down, continuing his career as a sports analyst, and even dabbled in DJ'ing, which is where his analysis of celebrities may have come from.

“Excuse my French, celebrities are a**holes,” the 54-year-old told Page Six.

He didn't stop there, telling the outlet the reason was because he believed they were 'weird, rude and obnoxious.'

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No holding back!

Shaq's not afraid to hold back (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

However, celebrities shouldn't take too much offence, as the NBA legend recently called himself the expletive too.

O'Neal was married to Shaunie Henderson from 2002 - 2011, but recently admitted to being an a** hole throughout the marriage during an appearance on the It’s Giving...podcast, saying he 'failed' as a husband.

In a conversation surrounding Henderson's tell all memoir, UNDEFEATED: Changing the Rules and Winning on My Own Terms, in which she revealed she 'was never in love' with her then-husband, O'Neal said: “I was an a**hole. I was an idiot. She was 1000% correct. I failed her as a husband, as a protector and as a provider. She's not my wife anymore but she gave me five beautiful children. I'll always protect her.”

The couple share four children Shareef, Amirah, Shaqir, and Me'arah together. He also adopted Myles, who Henderson's son from a previous marriage.

Henderson spoke about their marriage in her memoir (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

It's not the first time he's addressed her comments, in fact, he held his hands up just a day after his ex-wife's memoir was released via his Instagram story.

The star, who admitted to being unfaithful during the marriage in his 2011 memoir, Shaq Uncut: My Story, responded to his ex-wife's feelings, wrote: "I understand...I wouldn't have been in love with me either. Wishing you all the best. All love, Shaq."

Away from sport, the NBA legend is moving onto another one of his passions, true crime, he tells the outlet.

His new show, Game Day Murders, which premieres on Monday, July 27 on ID and HBO Max, is centered around crime in the world of sports.

“Our goal was to honor the legacy of those who lost their lives,” he told Page Six.











