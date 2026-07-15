Rock icon Lenny Kravitz has officially broken his silence on the real, surprisingly practical reason why he chooses to lift heavy weights while wearing skin-tight leather pants and designer shades.

The 62-year-old Grammy winner originally sent the internet into a tailspin after sharing a viral video of himself crushing an intense core workout at a local gym while decked out in full rock-star stage attire.

While skeptical fans initially assumed the unconventional gym choice was just a wild publicity stunt designed to draw attention to his upcoming album, the singer has insisted that his logic is actually entirely functional.

Speaking out about his legendary physique in a brand-new cover interview with Men's Health, Kravitz revealed that he intentionally shuns high-tech fitness trackers, smartwatches, and premium athletic spandex.

Advert

Instead, the musician relies entirely on a brutal, analog health metric passed down to him by an incredibly famous friend.

Lenny often works out in leather and denim (Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

"I can gauge everything by how I'm in my pants," Kravitz explained. "Like, if my pants are a little tight, I know I'm getting outta shape. My friend Denzel Washington gave me this phrase, 'The pants don't lie, the pants don't lie.'"

The Fly Away hitmaker stated that using his fitted, vintage 28-inch waist trousers as a form of natural biofeedback has been his absolute secret weapon for long-term consistency.

Because he is constantly traveling, working out in his everyday street clothes means he can eliminate the standard mental friction of getting ready and easily squeeze a training session into any packed schedule.

"I perform onstage in leather, denim, whatever, so those are the pants I wear to train," he added. "It also means I can fit in a workout anytime, anywhere. I’m coming from somewhere or I’m going somewhere.

"And I just don’t care. I’m gonna pop in, I’ve got 45 minutes, we’re gonna hit it and I’m gonna go run to where I’m going.”

He continued, “So I don’t do it for effect. I didn’t do that to be like, ‘Oh, let me be just so different and wear leather pants and glasses.’ No, it’s just me walking in off the street.”

While the singer admitted he happily switches to standard sweatpants whenever he has to do heavy cardio, he firmly believes that heavy denim and thick leather are the ultimate test for stationary weightlifting.





Looking back on a legendary career, Kravitz noted that his entire outlook on health transformed in the mid-1990s after spending a vacation with Mick Jagger and witnessing the Rolling Stone's flawless physical discipline.

“The mid 90s is when I really began training, although I was already very health conscious, but I hadn’t put the two together yet,” he recalled.

“Most people I knew in the rock and roll world were not taking care of themselves in that way but Mick Jagger was a big influence on me.

"We were on holiday together once in the Bahamas and I watched how disciplined he was about his training and nutrition and realized that this was a major part of his formula.”

Thirty years later, Kravitz is proving that while his methods are certainly unconventional, his old-school results speak entirely for themselves.