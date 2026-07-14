One decade and four films later, Tom Holland is reflecting on his time as Peter Parker, and when he thinks he'll be ready to 'pass the baton on'.

Holland achieved international fame for his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man films, which started when he was just 18-years-old. He's previously revealed that his six-picture contract was up after the end of the third instalment, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and wasn't sure whether he'd continue.

“If I’m playing Spider-Man after I’m 30, I’ve done something wrong," he told GQ prior to the release of the third instalment.

However, three years went by like a flash, and Holland, who was 27 at the time of the comments, celebrated his 30th birthday last summer, and his viewpoint has completely changed.

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Spiderman: No Way home will be released at the end of this month (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Releasing UK)

Sitting back down with GQ ahead of the release of The Odyssey, Holland said: “It’s funny, I saw that quote pop up somewhere recently and I kind of reeled, because I was trying to remember what I meant,” he said.

Reflecting on the same comments with Esquire, he branded the line 'really stupid'. “I don’t even really know what that means,”

“I think the point of it is that I would love to pass the baton on, and I haven’t achieved that yet,” he added in his chat with GQ. We don't think fans are ready for him to go either!

Although he revealed it's something they 'speak a lot about in the studio,' The Odyssey star tells the outlet he's may 'need to change the quote to 37'.

He then said playing the character had been 'the joy of his life,' changing his viewpoint to doing it for 'as long as they'll have him'.

As well as finding worldwide fame with his role as Peter Parker, Holland also found his soulmate, and now wife, Zendaya.

Tom and Zendaya met in 2016 during Spiderman: Homecoming (Photo by Tristar Media/WireImage)

The celebrity couple first met in 2016 at a chemistry read and casting process for 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming.

They became close friends, before confirming their relationship in 2021. It's safe to say the chemistry definitely was there!

This year, rumors had been flying around the internet that the two had tied the knot, but they both kept tight-lipped, until a few weeks ago.

During an interview with Esquire last month, Holland revealed how the AI Lake Como pictures had even reached his grandmother, who thought her invite had gotten lost in the post.

Asked whether he had to send similar messages to a number of family members, he responded: “No, because they were all there.”

Unfortunately, that's all fans were getting, as he later added: “That's all you'll get on that.”

Still enough to break the internet!

Spider-Man: Brand New Day releases in theatres on July 31.



