Brian Austin Green is receiving backlash online after saying his marriage to Transformers star Megan Fox was led by 'physical attraction'.

The couple tied the knot in 2010, after meeting in 2004 on the set of the ABC sitcom Hope & Faith. They welcomed three sons together, before confirming their split in 2020.

Speaking about their relationship on the latest episode of the I Do, Part 2 podcast, the actor said: “My ex and I were together for almost 15 years. We were married for almost 10 years, and I led with physical attraction.”

“First, I’d be physically attracted to somebody and then sort of build a relationship around that," he added before revealing how his attitude towards relationships changed following the high-profile split, saying he 'didn't want to repeat the past'.

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The 52-year-old then told hosts Amy Robach and TJ Holmes that he had attended therapy since, to 'figure out what it was that he brought into a relationship that was toxic.'

The couple were married for almost 10 years (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

However, many aren't happy with the comments about his former marriage, with one writing on X, formerly known as Twitter: "What a lack of respect for the mother of his three children... for a little attention! Pathetic."

Another agreed: "why did he feel it was necessary to say this out loud."

"I've seen her interviews and read her book and Megan Fox is really intelligent, a great conversationalist and she's very self aware so in my opinion this translates to he really didn't appreciate her for who she was," penned a third,

However, others seemed to be able to see where the 90210 star was coming from, with one writing: "He said 'led' with physical attraction, meaning he put it FIRST. Its okay to say he made a mistake in doing so and I wish more men realized that beauty and looks fade."

Another commented: "Don’t most men do this?!"

Later in the podcast, the actor said he realized he should be 'friends with someone' before delving into anything deeper, which he did when he met Dancing with the Stars' Sharna Burgess in 2020.

Brian is now engaged to professional dancer and choreographer Sharna Burgess (Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images)

“We were really, really good, easy, natural friends to begin with,” Green said of relationship with the ballroom dancer. “Then we realized, in being physical, that we really worked well together, and then it became the relationship.”

Green popped the question to his now fiancé in 2023, during her 50th birthday, as shared the happy news during their Oldish podcast. They welcomed their son, Zane, together in 2022.

Following her split with Green, Fox began dating music star, Machine Gun Kelly, with the former celebrity couple welcoming Saga Blade Fox-Baker in March 2025.

UNILAD has contacted representatives of Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox for comment.











