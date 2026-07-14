Selena Gomez's mom, Mandy Teefey has responded to backlash after 'joking' that her daughter's sometimes 'throw her in the trash'.

On Sunday, Teefy shared a loving post dedicated to her daughter's Gomez, 33, and Gracie - but it was that particular comment that stood out, with one fan telling the business woman 'not to create drama'. However, the mom of two was having none of it, telling the social media user to 'calm down,' just like the name of her daughter's hit song.

In the Instagram post in question, Teefey, who was 16-years old when she had Gomez, posted a range of photos of her daughter's with a cute mirror selfie of the pair at the forefront.

"My greatest accomplishments, love me or not," she wrote. "They are the coolest. I one day they will see what a bad ass I am and love me back as much as I love them.

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Mandy posted a range of pictures of her daughters with a lengthy caption (Instagram @mandyteefy)

"I’m just mom. Who never gives up when they throw me in the trash," she continued in the lengthy caption. "I tell ya mom you’re doing it wrong, maybe so, we will see. But no matter what I got your back."

Although many sent their love in the comments, the one which promoted a response from Teefey read: "WTF, Mandy. If you’re having issues with them, you shouldn’t post this on social media.

"People will take it out of context and keep hating on Selena. I don’t know what’s going on, but go talk to your daughter instead of creating drama."

The 48-year-old wasn't having any of it, responding: "Girl. It’s typically moms not cool joke. Calm down. lol," she responded.

UNILAD has reached out to Selena Gomez's representative for comment.

Teefey was an executive producer on Netflix's 13 Reasons Why (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

As well as the caption, a number of memes and quotes were posted in the photo dump.

One read: "She outgrew what drained her," while another saw a barbie doll in a trash can, along with the caption: "Me when I have to run the business I manifested."

The Calm Down singer hasn't said anything publicly in response to her mother's joke - and it looks like she's still in her love bubble with husband, Benny Blanco.

The celebrity couple tied the knot in September 2025, and it seems like they're still very much in the honeymoon phase.

Just four weeks ago, the Disney Channel alum posted a loved up snap with her partner, which she captioned: "distance means so little when someone means so much…. @itsbennyblanco mish you bb."











