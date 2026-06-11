Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco aren’t ones to hold back on the extreme PDA - but their latest snap has caused a stir online.

The celebrity couple shocked fans when they went public with their relationship in December 2023, four years after they released their single I Can’t Get Enough together.

Since then, the two continued to pack on their PDA with a series of Instagram snaps. The pair moved fast, announcing their engagement just a year later in December 2024, and tied the knot in September 2025.

The couple are still going stronger than ever according to the Calm Down singer’s social media.

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The Disney Channel alum posted a number of cute snaps with her husband, which she captioned: “distance means so little when someone means so much…. @itsbennyblanco mish you bb.”

In the first picture, the pair were snuggled up on the sofa together in front of an aesthetic snowy background.

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez raised eyebrows with their latest Instagram post (Selena Gomez/Instagram)

However, things took a turn in the fourth snap, as Blanco, 38, kissed Gomez’s, 33, left breast as she wore a plunging black top. Gomez seemed like she was enjoying the affection, as she can be seen giggling in front of the camera.

It doesn’t look like fans were enjoying the moments as much as the couple, as they took to the Instagram comments to share their dismay.

“That frame should be private,” one penned, while another wrote: “Someone should tell Benny Blanco that it's daylight.”

“The [forth] slide is definitely a delete later post, but go off I guess,” wrote a third.

Others, however, were loving the cute snap, with one writing: “Seeing them happy gives me so much peace, thank you God for being so good.”

A second penned: “This is a genuine love and I will support this.”

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco will be celebrating their first wedding anniversary this year (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Oscars/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)

“i fall more and more in love with you everyday,” Blanco wrote, before adding: “time stands still when i’m in ur arms.”

It’s definitely not the first time the pair have raised eyebrows. During Valentines Day 2025, fans said they were ‘disgusted’ by Blanco’s gift.

Never one to follow the crowd, instead of the standard rose petals, Blanco opted for chips to spell out ‘I love you for his wife’.

Not only that, there was a huge bathtub at the end filled with nacho cheese.

One fan said: "After this I would never want queso or chips again lollll," while another wrote it was 'f****** disgusting'.