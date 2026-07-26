Anthony Michael Hall revealed he and his wife 'couldn't be happier' after finding each other.

The Breakfast Club star has come out to share information about his 'soulmate', their life, and their little family together.

Hall and 35-year-old Lucia Oskerova first began dating back in 2014 before getting engaged just three years later.

This was when Hall was 46 and Lucia was 23, per Hello! Which reported that in October 2014, the two attended multiple premieres for his flick Foxcatcher.

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"I have found my soulmate," he told People of his wife. "I have, and I love her."

With a wedding in 2020 that was thrown into disarray thanks to the pandemic, the pair went on to renew their vows once restrictions eased up in 2023.

Anthony Michael Hall and Lucia Oskerova married in 2020 (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Hall went on to say: "I couldn't be happier because I always knew, even when I was a young man, that I wanted to get started later."

Shortly afterwards, two would become three as the couple announced Oskerova’s pregnancy in February at around seven months into her gestation.

Hall continued to issue updates on his Instagram, before announcing the birth of their little boy – making the actor a first-time father at 55.

Michael Anthony Hall II, was born on June 1, and at the time, Hall was understandably bamboozled as a new father.

“That first month of parenting is pretty wild,” he told the outlet at the time. “It’s the craziest time, but it’s the best time.”

“Everything that everybody tells you is pretty true: you lose sleep,” Hall continued, going on to call his then 1-month-old a “big boy.”

“I couldn’t be happier [now],” he went on to say. “Here I am at 55, and I’m fully committed. I’m excited. My wife and I are really into parenting and diving in.”





He also shared that the name is something both he and his wife loved and knew would be the name of their child.

"I knew I did want to name him Michael and my wife also loved that name, even before she met me," he said. "We decided to go with the suffix so he's Michael Anthony Hall II because there are a lot of juniors in the world. There's nothing wrong with that, but we figured we wanted to keep that full name."

Three years later, and it's safe to say he is still taking his new role with pride, after telling People in a recent interview which was published on July 25: “Fatherhood and being a husband—that’s absolutely the greatest role."

“It’s a full-time job … but we love it. We just embrace it, and our son such a joy.”

Now 58, he continued with his family update: “We started him in preschool about six months ago. He’s doing great. He’s eating so much— I mean, this kid is like a little giant. He looks like he’s 5 years old already. But we’re having a great time. It’s incredible.”