Sam Neill's life has been revisited after his family announced his sad passing at the age of 78.

Neill, who famously portrayed Dr Alan Grant in Jurassic Park, was announced to have died today (July 13), ‘surrounded by family’ during the ‘sudden and unexpected’ event.

The actor had revealed just months ago that he was 'cancer-free', after the father-of-four and grandfather-of-eight was being treated for blood cancer.

But amongst the tributes and articles coming out about Neill, the story of how he reconnected with his oldest child is one of the most heartwarming.

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By the time they reunited, in 1994, the actor had three more children after having son Tim in 1983 with his first wife Lisa Harrow, who he met on the set of Omen III.





The pair divorced in 1989, and in the same year he married makeup artist Noriko Watanabe and they welcomed a daughter called Elena in 1991.

He also adopted Noriko's daughter Maiko before they separated in 2017.

But when it comes to his first born, Andrew, he said it took a little longer to find each other than most as he admitted to having put him up for adoption when they were both ‘small’.

He explained to The Times in 2014: “No one has all the answers on how to be a good parent. I’ve got a slightly unusual family; it’s more extended than most.

“My first son, Andrew, was given up for adoption when he was very small. I was quite small, too – in my early twenties.”

He revealed: “I didn’t see him for 25 years and then we went looking for each other. These reunions are portrayed as sentimental and grisly, but there is nothing sentimental about it. No one sobs in anyone’s arms; it’s much more grown-up.”

The actor said he was 'small' when he gave up his oldest son (Photo by Murray Close/Getty Images)

He had also described his family life as seeing him being away from home a lot, revealing he didn’t ‘beat’ himself up about it all.

Neill told ABC: “Probably a lot of my parenting has been marked by absence for one reason or another, not the least of them being that my job entails travel a lot.

“I don't have any tips myself as far as parenting is concerned. At the same time, I'm not going to beat myself up about it.

“Now I have eight grandchildren. This has to stop! I mean, I've only just got a handle on all their names any more and I'll be struggling. But they're adorable.”

Tim, who was also with him during the interview, added: “There are worse things a dad can do than be off working. He is a good dad. He's a very good dad. He's grandad. Grad, as we call him.”

As for what he thinks about life, he said there’s one sport he didn’t understand, telling The Times: “Golf is for people who have nothing better to do. It’s a miserable game.”

He then added of his ethos to death, noting: “Retirement is asking to die. Once you retire, you’re just counting down the years. Life is – in my case – pretty good; death is crap. And what do you have left after retirement? Golf.”

Stars share tributes to Sam Neill

Steven Spielberg

The Jurassic Park director wrote in a social media post: “I owe a debt of gratitude to Roger Donaldson, Gilliam Armstrong, Graham Baker and Phillip Noyce for casting Sam Neill in the roles in which he was so brilliant that brought him to my attention and led to his playing Dr. Alan Grant in Jurassic Park.

“Sam was exceptionally collaborative. It was a stretch for him to play a character who acted as though children were messy and smelly because this was the opposite of the loving father he was to his children. I adored making all the Jurassic movies with him.

“Along with Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, we will always have our Jurassic family and Sam will never be forgotten by us or his many millions of fans around the world.”

Laura Dern

Dern played Dr Ellie Sattler in the Jurassic Park franchise (Universal)

Neill’s Jurassic Park co-star, Dern, told People: “Sam was my beloved lifetime friend… He showed me the depths of loyalty, protectiveness and love always with the driest of wit.

“He was a true and noble gentleman, wrapped up in my dream leading man. I will love you forever, Dr. Alan Grant.”

Cillian Murphy

Neill and Murphy in Peaky Blinders (BBC)

Murphy, who shared the screen with Neill on the first two seasons of Peaky Blinders, told Variety in a statement: “Like everyone who knew and worked with Sam, I admired him and adored him in equal measure. He was one of the kindest, funniest and gentlest people, and one of the finest actors…

“RIP.”

Nicole Kidman

The pair worked together on Dead Calm (Warner Bros.)

Kidman, who starred opposite Neill in 1989’s Dead Calm, told the Sydney Morning Herald that she was ‘immensely saddened’ by the news.

The star added: “Sam was one of the greats, a joy to be around.

“We met when I was just 18 and he took me under his wing and we stayed friends for life. He was charming, kind, funny and intelligent.

“He will be greatly missed, and my heart goes out to his family.”

Colin Trevorrow

Neill reprised his role as palaeontologist Dr Alan Grant in the Jurassic World series (Instagram/colin.trevorrow)

Trevorrow, the director of 2022’s Jurassic World Dominion, posted a pic of Neil as his beloved character, Dr Alan Grant.

“Sam Neill was a deeply soulful and beautiful man. He was a friend and collaborator at a challenging time, and his strength gave us all strength. I’ll remember him for his tranquility, his love of wine, and for the calm assuredness he brought to his characters. It’s not every lifetime you get to befriend a legend. Forever grateful,” he wrote.

Richard E Grant

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a series of snaps of Neil with the caption: “Knew @samneilltheprop for 3 decades and finally worked with him on PALM BEACH in 2018. An officer and a Gentleman in the truest sense. Guided and helped me through a very difficult time in my Life. Pictured beside producer @deb_bal & @ladyheathermitchell . Sail on, kind Sir.”

Christopher Luxon

The Prime Minister of New Zealand penned a touching tribute on X, writing: “Sir Sam Neill was one of the greats.

“He started out when there was barely a film industry in this country to speak of. For more than fifty years he took New Zealand stories to the world and his talents helped make our film industry into what it is today – one of our greatest cultural exports.

“His work will be watched and loved long after all of us. Our thoughts are with his family and friends tonight. Rest in Peace.”

Anthony Albanese

The Australian PM said on X: “Sam Neill starred in so many beloved Australian stories and he earned a special place in Australian hearts.

“Wry and dry, thoughtful and laconic, Sam fought illness with the same dignity, humour and conviction that gave strength to his every performance.

“He will be much mourned and long remembered. May he rest in peace.”

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, contact Macmillan’s Cancer Support Line on 0808 808 00 00, 8am–8pm seven days a week.