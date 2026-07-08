Charles Barkley reveals why he turned down invitation to Taylor Swift's 'crap show' wedding

Charles Barkley has explained his life ethos which led to him refusing the invitation he was sent to attend Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s major luxe wedding.

The enormous Madison Square Garden event has been the talk of the town since it occurred on July 3.

Dubbed the 'royal wedding', Swift and Kelce have so far kept it hush hush on the details and guestlist, and also made sure everyone who was there have done the same.

They did this by making all 1,000 guests sign non-disclosure agreements ahead of the ceremony.

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But now the day has been and gone; a trickle of information has come to light, primarily from those who were there.

However, Barkley has volunteered details about being invited, and why he ultimately turned it down.

Apparently, he thought it would be a ‘crap show’.

Charles Barkley says he declined to attend Taylor Swift's wedding (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

“I don’t go to weddings and funerals,” the 63-year-old NBA player and Space Jam actor said in his Tuesday (July 7) appearance on the Unfiltered With Ricky Bo & Bill Colarulo podcast.

“I did get an invite, and I politely declined. Because I thought it was gonna be a crap show,” he admitted.

However, there’s no ill will against the couple despite not wanting to be there.

He revealed it came more from a place of it being too big for him.

Barkley told Bo and Colarulo: “I love Travis and Jason [Kelce]. I’ve only met Taylor one time. But yeah, I did get an invite but I said, ‘Hey, that’s just too much.'”

“I don’t wanna dress up and all that other stuff,” he explained. “But I appreciate the invitation; it was pretty special.”





A lot of other celebs have since spoken about the nuptials, but the ones who did accept the lavish invite.

For example, Eric Stonestreet, the Modern Family star wrote on Instagram: “I guess I can say now. We were at a wedding in New York City last night. Two truly special people found each other and what a joy to be able to celebrate them. And also, [my wife] Lindsay is so hot.”

Suki Waterhouse, who previously confirmed her wedding attendance to Variety posted a Story with the Francis Bacon quote after the event: “I often work best with a hangover because my mind is crackling with energy and I can think very clearly.”

Even Jessica Alba posted about it, writing in her Instagram post: “We love love. Congrats to T&T - such a beautiful night celebrating you.”