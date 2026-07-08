Charles Barkley reveals why he turned down invitation to Taylor Swift's 'crap show' wedding
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Charles Barkley reveals why he turned down invitation to Taylor Swift's 'crap show' wedding

NBA star Charles Barkley wished the couple all the best, but told Ricky Bo & Bill Colarulo the real reason he declined the invite

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Topics: NBA, Sport, Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift

Britt Jones
Britt Jones