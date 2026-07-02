Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated wedding to Travis Kelce looms upon us, and apparently, it’s going to be teeming with security whose job it is to ensure nobody can reach the celebrity during her special day.

The Madison Square Garden event has been revealed to be a 10-hour event, per Page Six, which is set to take place tomorrow (July 3).

But while it’s obvious that security would be heightened due to the inevitable A-list stars in attendance, Swift’s team are allegedly deploying some Donald Trump-level tactics to protect the singer and sports legend.

The wedding is apparently going to host a modest 100 guests at the arena’s Infosys Theater from 6:00 to 10:30 pm Eastern Time during their rehearsal tonight, ready for the wedding day doors to open the very next afternoon at 3:30pm.

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Taylor Swift's extreme wedding security is apparently locked down (Photo by Leonardo MUNOZ / AFP via Getty Images)

According to sources, from there, things start to move in the direction of cocktails prior to the main event – the ceremony.

But with different entrances, a secure location, and hushed details, good luck trying to get up close and personal to the bride or groom.

The outlet reported that the couple, in a bid to ensure total security, have done exactly what Trump did when he visited the Knicks’ NBA finals game on June 8 at MSG, and have totally shut down the area.

Apparently, the pair filed a permit asking for street closures around the Garden from July 2 to July 4, as well as a public tent to be erected outside.

Obviously, it’s not quite the cage set up that Trump had, but it should do the job.

The A-list guest list apparently includes the likes of Selena Gomez, Karlie Kloss, Zoë Kravitz, Ed Sheeran, the Haim sisters and more, as well as Gypsy herself, aka Stevie Nicks, and Tim McGraw.

The couple are set to have A-list guests attend (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

As reported by Page Six, the reception is set to go forward from 6:30 pm until 2 am after the 5:30 pm nuptials at the New York City arena, in the theatre which holds over 5,000 people.

There have also been whispers of a makeshift castle being made for a garden party, and honestly...you just know it’s going to be reminiscent of her ‘Love Story’ music video.

As for how people feel about the event takeover, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani cheekily addressed the weekend madness at a press conference, telling New Yorkers to stay cool in the heat ‘especially if you're (hypothetically) having your wedding at MSG this weekend’.