New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has been put on the spot over swirling rumours that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are planning to tie the knot at Madison Square Garden, and his response has only fuelled speculation further.

Mamdani, 34, was pressed on the rumours by ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl in a preview clip of an upcoming interview for ABC's This Week, shared on Saturday 27 June.

"You know, what I am here to say is that whoever is getting married in New York City, I think it's hard to beat the City Clerk's Office but many will try and soon there will be more news," Mamdani said, sidestepping the question entirely.

Karl wasn't satisfied with the answer and pushed further, asking: "Is somebody getting married at Madison Square Garden on July 3rd? Somebody famous?" Mamdani still refused to confirm or deny anything, instead replying: "Are you hearing that? I think they're calling me now."

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are getting married at Madison Square Garden (Photo by Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting married at Madison Square Garden?

The exchange comes after months of speculation surrounding Swift and Kelce's wedding plans, ever since the pair got engaged in August 2025. Rumours have ranged from who has been invited to the ceremony to the exact venue, date and time.

Fresh clues emerged last week to support the theory that the couple plan to marry at Madison Square Garden. The New York Times reported on Wednesday 24 June that a permit had been filed with New York City to close streets around the venue from 2 July to midday on 4 July, ahead of an event scheduled for 3 July.

A source has since confirmed to Us Weekly that the wedding will indeed take place inside Madison Square Garden. However, even those closest to the couple appear to be in the dark over the finer details, with another insider claiming that not even the wedding guests know the exact location of the ceremony.

"Taylor and Travis told guests to be in NYC. No other location was provided," the source said, adding that invitees have only been told they need to be in New York on Thursday 2 July and Friday 3 July. "They're putting their guests on hold for a couple days. They are spending a lot of money, in the millions."

Taylor Swift apparently told wedding attendees to 'be in New York', with no further information provided (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

Why aren't Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting married in Rhode Island?

Other insiders have revealed that Swift and Kelce originally hoped to hold their wedding in Rhode Island, with 13 June pencilled in as the date, before security concerns forced them to change course.

"Taylor and Travis really wanted their wedding in Rhode Island, and June 13 was the date, but security wouldn't have worked because it could get out of hand with that kind of scale of an event," one insider explained. "Ocean House [in Westerly] was planned at one point, and then plans changed to New York."

The source added that the layout of the Rhode Island venue made it difficult to secure properly. "Rhode Island wasn't great because the nature of the access and the perimeters were too difficult to secure. So the main issue with Rhode Island ended up being security," they said.

UNILAD has contacted representatives for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce for comment.



