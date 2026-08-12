The Great British Baking Show's Prue Leith rushed to hospital after losing speech and vision
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The Great British Baking Show's Prue Leith rushed to hospital after losing speech and vision

The 86-year-old judge revealed her husband called emergency services after a severe health emergency left her unable to speak

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Netflix

Topics: Film and TV, Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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