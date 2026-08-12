Drake’s goth ‘baddie’ reveals promise he made after 'barking' for her
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Drake’s goth ‘baddie’ reveals promise he made after 'barking' for her

Pinkchyu says she and Drake did not hook up, but their post-show connection may not be over yet

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Drake, OnlyFans, Entertainment

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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