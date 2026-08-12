Drake’s goth ‘baddie’ reveals promise he made after 'barking' for her

Drake appears to be following through on a surprising promise made during his recent dating challenge, with Pinkchyu saying the rapper plans to buy her mother a new home.

The OnlyFans model and content creator, whose real name is Lin Lamar, became the winner of Drake's 20-v-1 dating challenge after a series of flirtatious exchanges with the rapper.

She has now told TMZ that Drake has instructed her to find a property she likes, with him agreeing to handle the payment.

Pinkchyu has since shared the news with her mother in a video that has gone viral, revealing the scale of the promise made during her headline-making appearance.

Is Drake really buying Pinkchyu's mom a house?

According to Pinkchyu, the reported deal is straightforward: she needs to find a home she wants, and Drake will take care of the cost.

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There is currently no confirmed timeline for the purchase, and Pinkchyu has not said which properties she is considering.

However, she said the offer remains on the table once she finds the right listing.





The promise came after Pinkchyu emerged from the dating challenge as Drake's chosen winner. Their interactions included flirting, role-playing and one particularly questionable exchange in which she instructed the rapper to bark for her. He happily obliged.

Despite the chemistry that played out on camera, Pinkchyu said she and Drake did not hook up following the filming.

The two did continue talking at the after-party, however, with Pinkchyu saying they had some good conversations.

She was careful not to confirm whether another meeting with Drake is planned, leaving their relationship status unclear.

The unusual pairing first attracted widespread attention over the weekend as clips from the 20-v-1 challenge circulated online.





What happened between Drake and Pinkchyu?

Pinkchyu's appearance has also had a significant impact on her own career. She told TMZ that her OnlyFans subscriptions have increased dramatically since she went viral following the dating show.

The sudden attention has come despite Pinkchyu admitting she was not particularly familiar with Drake's music before taking part.

Rather than knowing him primarily as one of the world's biggest rappers, she said she knew him from his role as Jimmy Brooks on Degrassi.

That detail makes the encounter even more unexpected, given that Pinkchyu was ultimately the person who made it through the dating challenge and received an offer that could result in a new home for her mother.

The challenge was hosted by Drake and Stake and featured other content creators, including Lena Tha Plug and Jordyn Lucas.

Pinkchyu's appearance became the standout storyline as her interactions with Drake spread across social media.

The attention has also encouraged her to think beyond her current online work. Pinkchyu has said she has ambitions of getting into the music industry, potentially giving her viral moment a route into another area of entertainment.