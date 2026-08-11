Psychiatrist who treated Lindsay Clancy reveals what made mom 'worse' months before she killed her children
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Psychiatrist who treated Lindsay Clancy reveals what made mom 'worse' months before she killed her children

Dr. Jennifer Tufts recalled her sessions with Clancy between September 2022 and January 2023

Greg Harris

Greg Harris

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Topics: News, Crime, US News, Lindsay Clancy

Greg Harris
Greg Harris

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