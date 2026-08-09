Psychiatrist reveals what Lindsay Clancy said one day before killing her children
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Psychiatrist reveals what Lindsay Clancy said one day before killing her children

Jennifer Tufts treated Lindsay Clancy on January 23, 2023, one day before the crime was committed

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Topics: Crime, US News, Mental Health

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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