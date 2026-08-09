What happened to model dubbed 'world's most beautiful girl' after mother faced huge backlash
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What happened to model dubbed 'world's most beautiful girl' after mother faced huge backlash

Her mum faced brutal backlash over the childhood photos that made her a star

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Entertainment, Life, Russia

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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