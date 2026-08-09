Doctor drops truth behind GLP-1 claim that blueberries are better at burning fat
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Doctor drops truth behind GLP-1 claim that blueberries are better at burning fat

Real foods are 'optimal' for health - but they don't work the same way GLP-1 drugs do, Dr. Andrew Koutnik says

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Dr. Andrew Koutnik/YouTube

Topics: Ozempic, Weight loss, Health

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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