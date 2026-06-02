A doctor has issued a stark warning about a drink experts have dubbed 'liquid death', revealing the long-term health effects it may cause.

While 'liquid death' might be the nickname you give to wine the morning after a heavy night-out, the so-called deadly drink is not alcohol of any kind.

The term was coined by Dr Jeremy London, a heart surgeon who claimed that the beverage is 'a scourge in our society'.

And the 'liquid death' drink is more popular than you might imagine, with around 50-60 percent of people in the US consuming it every day, according to the National Institutes of Health.

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The doctor claimed that soft drinks are indeed the culprit, and there are some obvious signs that you might be drinking too many.

The average American, according to the Center for Science in the Public Interest, drinks nearly 1.5 cans of soda daily, consuming around 53 gallons per year.

Health experts have issued a stark warning about the popular drinks. (Getty Stock Images)

In a social media post, Dr. London said: "Just don’t drink them, period, done."

Health experts have also warned of the dangerous long-term effects of drinking too many sodas, as Dr. Donald Grant, GP and senior clinical advisor at The Independent Pharmacy, claimed: "Sugary drinks can absolutely impact long-term health, and many people fail to recognise this when incorporating them into their diets.

"Drinking too many sugary drinks can contribute to weight gain, tooth decay, type 2 diabetes, heart disease and fatty liver disease."

The doctor added that the severity is 'often overlooked', and that long-term risks are dependent on many factors, including 'lifestyle, age, overall diet and how often they are consumed'.

Doctors have warned of the long-term health effects. (Getty Stock Images)

Signs that you may be drinking too many fizzy drinks include tooth sensitivity and struggling with sleep, the doctor further claimed.

"Additionally, if you experience stomach discomfort or you find it harder to manage blood sugar levels, it may be worth cutting back. Overall, soda should be an occasional treat, rather than your default drink."

But one thing to be aware of, he warned, is that some are definitely worse than others.

"Sodas can range in terms of sugar and caffeine content; the drinks with higher contents pose a more significant health risk," he warned.

"Portions are also important, as bigger cans or bottles can contain enough sugar content to exceed daily limits in a single drink."