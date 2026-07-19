A lip reader has seemingly lifted the lid on what was said between a couple who's argument was broadcast live on TV during the World Cup.

Having a disagreement with your partner is hardly uncommon, but the last thing you want is for your domestic to be broadcast to everyone across the world.

That's exactly what happened with one couple though, after their argument was filmed during a World Cup match between South Africa and South Korea.

The clip began with a woman confronting a man to put his phone away as she waved flags in support of her nation, South Africa.

Advert

The woman appeared visibly upset with her partner, though the man decided to dig himself an even bigger hole by feeding his last bit of food to another woman who is next to him.

Many flocked to social media to discuss the viral moment, including one X user who suggested that the woman should 'file for divorce'.

The couple's argument went viral (X)

“How can I file a divorce for someone else?” the post stated.

“Mood went from 100 to 0 in a split second,” another posted.

A third added: "Notice how he wasn’t having fun until he upset her?" while a fourth quipped: "I could feel her heart sink into her stomach, because I’m also a woman."

Some people have questioned what was said between the couple at the match that took place on June 24, and thankfully, we have lip reader Nicola Hickling on hand to reveal all.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Hickling claimed the man said: "There is nothing to see. The lads took pictures and sent them."

How can I file a divorce for someone else?😭😭😭😂 pic.twitter.com/ENiDNfhUCf — Blissful✨ (@ghostinheel) July 12, 2026

The woman is then said to have asked: "Why are you looking?" which lead to the man allegedly replying: "I'm not looking at other women."

An extremely awkward interaction followed, before the man continued: "Maybe this is why I don't mention things."

"That's enough," the woman replied. The lip reader claims the man told his other half to 'shut up', before the woman hit back once more, saying: "I am sick of you always arguing."

Of course, it's not possible to be sure of what was said between the couple, though if there is some truth to Hickling claims, it was certainly a big domestic.

While that may have put a dampener on things for the couple, their team, South Africa, did win the match 1-0 and booked their place in the World Cup knockouts for the first time.