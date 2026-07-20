Punishment Argentina could now face after 'disgusting' post-match chaos following World Cup final loss

Fans were left less than impressed with Argentina following their World Cup final loss against Spain, after a brawl was seen breaking out after the final whistle. Now, FIFA are under pressure to act, once again.

The game was full of tension between the players, with things heating up when Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández was sent off, leaving Argentina with 10 men.

After a number of chances, Spain finally scored the goal they were waiting for during extra time, but instead of being graceful losers, Leandro Paredes was seen pushing Spain defender Eric García after the final whistle. While he was on the floor, he was also seen pushing him back down, with his hand around his bib, near to his neck.

"Paredes threw two or three haymakers into someone's face. He went for them," UK commentator Alan Shearer said. "There is no place or space for that. The reaction after the final whistle is terrible."

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Elsewhere, Argentina defender, Nahuel Molina also appeared to provoke and 'swing' at Spanish captain Rodri.

A brawl broke out following Spain's win (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Paredes was sent off following the whistle, but fans are calling for more of a punishment, as the incident is expected to be reviewed by FIFA's Disciplinary Committee, however, they have not yet commented.

Due to his red card, Paredes will be given an automatic one-match suspension, which could be extended to more than one match by the governing body.

Article 14 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code states that players and officials "shall be suspended for misconduct" and may also be fined. The Code states "at least three matches for violent conduct" and "at least three matches or an appropriate period of time for assault, including elbowing, punching, kicking, biting, spitting at or hitting an opponent or a person other than a match official."

"Any suspension that cannot be served during the FIFA World Cup 26 will be carried over to the representative team’s next official match in accordance with the relevant provisions of the FIFA Disciplinary Code,” FIFA rules state.

The Argentine Football Association could also face disciplinary action if it is determined by FIFA that they 'failed to control' the conduct of their players.

UNILAD has contacted FIFA for comment.

X, formerly known as Twitter, was filled with comments, with one writing: "Absolute sore losers. To act like that on the world stage after losing a fair match is fundamentally disgusting."

The incident was broken up (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

It's not the only matter FIFA are being pressured to punish Argentina about. Following their semi-final win against England, a number of the Argentine players held up signs, which read: 'Las Malvinas son Argentinas' - which translates to 'The Falklands are Argentine'.

However, this goes against FIFAs rules, which state: "Equipment must not have any political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images.

"Players must not reveal undergarments that show political, religious, personal slogans, statements or images, or advertising other than the manufacturer's logo," the Football Association's rules state.

In a statement, FIFA said: "As is standard procedure, FIFA's independent disciplinary committee is currently assessing the match reports and considering the relevant circumstances before deciding on potential further steps based on the FIFA disciplinary code."

In 2014, the Argentine Football Association were fined $27,000 after they held up a banner with the same wording.