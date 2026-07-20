Punishment Argentina could now face after 'disgusting' post-match chaos following World Cup final loss
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Punishment Argentina could now face after 'disgusting' post-match chaos following World Cup final loss

The team received backlash from many for their actions following their World Cup loss against Spain

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Images/Maddie Meyer - FIFA

Topics: Football, World Cup, Spain

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh