Egypt has come out to address the controversy surrounding its debated loss to Argentina at the World Cup, and has asked for a reshuffle that could change the outcome of the tournament.

Just yesterday (July 7) the head coach Hossam Hassan was seen being at the receiving end of a yellow card after making a gesture that claimed racial abuse took place during the match that saw the Egyptians lose 3-2 in the round of 16 clash.

However, that wasn’t the only controversial moment to occur.

With numerous cards given out to staff and players, as well as a goal being disallowed and VAR penalizing Egypt, a lot of people have spoken out about the treatment of the team by FIFA.

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Even the Egyptian Football Association has now spoken out, and made a huge request in light of the chaos coming out of Atlanta Stadium.

The Egyptian Football Association has made a request after the messy game against Argentina saw the national team lost its World Cup dreams (Photo by Franck FIFE / AFP via Getty Images)

The EFA has claimed it requested a big shake up at FIFA, which would include the firing of all officials in charge of the match between its national team and Argentina.

The EFA said it has since complained to the football world governing body and, citing ‘double standards’ it believes occurred in Atlanta.

This comes after Mostafa Zico’s goal was disallowed after Marwan Attia was carded for seeming to step on Lisandro Martinez’s foot.

Per the EFA: "Hany Abou Rida, president of the Egyptian football federation, filed a complaint with Fifa, demanding an investigation into the French referee Francois Letexier after the serious refereeing mistakes committed by the team of referees and double standards, which caused the Egypt team to lose the match and leave the World Cup."

The EFA has called for an investigation of the team of referees and video technology referees after what it said were "blatant errors and insisting on not reviewing some of the footage".





Per the BBC, the statement ‘demanded the exclusion of the referee and the entire crew from the World Cup after investigating these mistakes’ for ‘the crime of discrimination against the Egyptian national team’.

The EFA also spoke out on its Instagram account just hours before releasing the statement, which spoke of the referee, and what it believes to be unjust treatment.

It reads: “The Egyptian Football Association cannot remain silent regarding the refereeing decisions witnessed during the match against Argentina as well as the failure to make appropriate use of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system.”

It claimed there were ‘several key incidents’ which ‘raised serious concerns and left profound questions about the consistency and fairness of decisions that directly influenced the course of the game.’

UNILAD reached out to FIFA for comment.