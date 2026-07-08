Egypt's World Cup dream ended last night in stoppage time, but their manager wasn't ready to let it go quietly.

Argentina looked all but out of the tournament in Atlanta on Tuesday, trailing 2-0 with just 12 minutes left on the clock.

Then, in one of the wildest turnarounds of the competition so far, goals from Cristian Romero, Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez flipped the tie on its head, with Fernandez's header in the 93rd minute sealing a 3-2 win that sent the Pharaohs crashing out.

What happened next on the touchline was almost as dramatic as the events unfolding on the pitch

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Goalkeeper coach Saafan El-Sagheer was shown a red card, and manager Hassan had to be pulled away from a heated confrontation with referee Francois Letexier. (Photo by Steph Chambers - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Who got red-carded last night in the Egypt v Argentina game?

As Fernandez's winner hit the net, Egypt's bench erupted. Goalkeeper coach Saafan El-Sagheer was shown a red card, and manager Hassan had to be pulled away from a heated confrontation with referee Francois Letexier.

The Pharaohs were incensed that Mohamed Salah hadn't been awarded a penalty moments earlier, despite appearing to be clipped by Julian Alvarez inside the box, on top of having a goal ruled out by VAR earlier in the half.

During the confrontation, Hassan held his hands aloft in an X shape, a gesture typically used to flag an accusation of racism to officials, though it remains unclear whether he was referencing a specific incident (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

During the confrontation, Hassan held his hands aloft in an X shape, a gesture typically used to flag an accusation of racism to officials, though it remains unclear whether he was referencing a specific incident or venting more broadly about the string of decisions that had gone against his side.

Hassan accuses FIFA of rigging tournament for Messi

It was in his post-match interview that Hassan really let loose, accusing FIFA of manipulating the result to keep Messi, and his box-office pull, in the tournament for longer.

"We were better, but football is unfair," he said.

"It could be a matter of marketing, they could want to make a World Cup with the champion of the last World Cup, they want Messi to exist."

He continued: "Why isn't there any fairness in sport? In football? I do not want to try to put it nicely here with beautiful wording. We have been treated unfairly today. We have suffered injustice."

Forward Mostafa Ziko, who'd scored to make it 2-0 before the collapse, was similarly distraught, breaking down in tears as he branded Letexier an 'unjust referee' and said "the cup has already been decided."

Forward Mostafa Ziko, who'd scored to make it 2-0 before the collapse, was similarly distraught, breaking down in tears as he branded Letexier an 'unjust referee' and said 'the cup has already been decided' (Photo by Steph Chambers - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has already faced scrutiny this tournament, including over the suspension of USA forward Folarin Balogun's red card following a call with Donald Trump. Infantino was seen celebrating Argentina's last-32 win over Cape Verde before insisting he remains neutral, and later raised an Egyptian flag ahead of Switzerland's clash with Colombia in an apparent bid to counter claims of bias.

No evidence has emerged to support allegations of corruption or match manipulation against FIFA or Infantino.

Argentina now progress to the quarter-finals, where they'll face either Switzerland or Colombia.

FIFA have been approached for comment

The route for the remaining teams to get to the final (UNILAD)

2026 World Cup fixture schedule and US kick off times (ET)

Thursday, 9 July

Quarter-final - Match 97: France vs Morocco, kick-off 4pm - Los Angeles, US

Friday, 10 July

Quarter-final - Match 98: Match 91 winners vs Match 92 winners, kick-off 3pm - Miami, US

Saturday, 11 July

Quarter-final - Match 99: Norway vs England, kick-off 5pm - Miami, US

Quarter-final - Match 100: Match 95 winners vs Match 96 winners, kick-off 9pm - Kansas City, US

Tuesday, 14 July

Semi-final - Match 101: Match 97 winners vs Match 98 winners, kick-off 3pm - Arlington, US

Wednesday, 15 July

Semi-final - Match 102: Match 99 winners vs Match 100 winners, kick-off 3pm - Atlanta, US

Saturday, 18 July

Third Place Playoff - Match 103: Match 101 losers vs Match 102 losers, kick-off 5pm - Miami, US

Sunday, 19 July

Final - Match 104: Match 101 winners vs Match 102 winners, kick-off 3pm - New Jersey, US



