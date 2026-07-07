The wait for the highly anticipated Big Brother 28 is officially over, with CBS shattering tradition to reveal its brand-new lineup of houseguests via a special YouTube "Broveal" livestream.

Fourteen contestants are officially locked to enter the newly designed house for the massive 90-minute premiere on Thursday, July 9.

Operating under a mind-bending 'Time Trip' theme—where Julie Chen Moonves teases that time itself will actively warp competitions and decor across different decades—this year's roster might be the most eclectic, personality-heavy group the show has ever assembled.

While the lineup features traditional superfans, bartenders, and corporate workers - this year the show is also upping the stakes with a string of high-profile crossover stars, celebrity family members, and elite athletes.

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Drag race superstar Jason De Puy, better known to fans as Salina EsTitties will be hoping to score big in this year's competition. (John Lamparski/Getty Images)

From the Main Stage to the Diary Room: Meet Jason De Puy

The biggest breakout name on the cast list is 35-year-old Jason De Puy.

While the name may not initially ring a bell, millions of reality television fans will instantly recognize him as Salina EsTitties, his legendary, filter-free drag alter-ego who heavily dominated the screen on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 and Drag Race All Stars.

Known for giving iconic, viral confessionals, Jason is already open to a house showmance and is bound to be an absolute goldmine for digital entertainment value.

UFC fighter Kamuela Kirk will also be competing in Big Brother this year. (Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

'80s Pop Royalty and Secret Strategies

Jason isn’t the only houseguest carrying a massive pop-culture footprint into the game either.

25-year-old Honolulu attorney Lyric Medeiros also shares some showbiz credentials as the daughter of '80s pop star Glenn Medeiros, famous for his global chart-topping anthem "Nothing's Gonna Change My Love for You".

Meanwhile, fellow contestant 57-year-old LaTrice Verrett—who is actively aiming to make history as the oldest winner the franchise has ever seen—is the biological niece of Robert "Kool" Bell, the legendary co-founder of Kool and the Gang.

Because of the high-stakes nature of the $750,000 grand prize, strategic paranoia is already running rampant. Alongside Lyric, who plans to hide her legal background, 24-year-old rocket scientist Mallory Aurichio and 32-year-old professional UFC/MMA lightweight fighter Kamuela "Kamu" Kirk have both admitted they intend to completely lie about their real-world occupations to avoid being flagged as immediate, high-IQ intellectual or physical targets.

Survivor alumni Rick Devens has also been confirmed to be taking part ( Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

The Secret Survivor Intrusion

Compounding the pressure on the civilian cast is a massive, concurrent twist confirmed by Entertainment Weekly.

The 14 houseguests revealed on the livestream are only the beginning; legendary Survivor icon and Edge of Extinction standout Rick Devens is officially confirmed to enter the house on premiere night.

Big Brother veteran Angela Murray, who competed on Big Brother Season 26, will also make her return, according to Men’s Journal.

CBS has additionally teased that a second, highly controversial Survivor veteran will be joining the pair, completely upending the game before the first eviction cycle even begins.

The 2026 Big Brother cast in full

Ashley Trail Houseguest on Season 28 of "Big Brother."(CBS)

Ashley Trail

Age: 24

Hometown: Alton, Illinois

Current City: Chicago, Illinois

Occupation: Bartender

Barreyy Pfeiffer Houseguest on Season 28 of "Big Brother." (CBS)

Barrett Pfeiffer

Age: 27

Hometown: Benton, Arkansas

Current City: Austin, Texas

Occupation: Jumbotron engineer

Chuk Anyanwu Houseguest on Season 28 of "Big Brother." (CBS)

Chuk Anyanwu

Age: 27

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Occupation: Supply chain analyst

Drew Campbell Houseguest on Season 28 of "Big Brother." (CBS)

Drew Campbell

Age: 22

Hometown: Temecula, California

Occupation: Surgical dental assistant

Haley Thogmartin Houseguest on Season 28 of "Big Brother." (CBS)

Haley Thogmartin

Age: 29

Hometown: Neosho, Missouri

Current City: Wildwood, Missouri

Occupation: Telemedicine executive

Jason De Puy Houseguest on Season 28 of "Big Brother." (CBS)

Jason De Puy

Age: 35

Hometown: San Francisco, California

Current City: West Hollywood, California

Occupation: Drag queen

Kamuela 'Kamu' Kirk Houseguest on Season 28 of "Big Brother." (CBS)

Kamuela ‘Kamu’ Kirk

Age: 32

Hometown: Phoenix, Arizona

Occupation: MMA fighter

LaTrice Verrett Houseguest on Season 28 of "Big Brother." (CBS)

LaTrice Verrett

Age: 57

Hometown: Kankakee, Illinois

Current City: Maplewood, New Jersey

Occupation: Boutique salesperson

Lyric Medeiros Houseguest on Season 28 of "Big Brother." (CBS)

Lyric Medeiros

Age: 25

Hometown: Honolulu, Hawaii

Occupation: Attorney

Mallory Aurichio houseguest on Season 28 of "Big Brother." (CBS)

Mallory Aurichio

Age: 24

Hometown: Township of Washington, New Jersey

Occupation: Rocket scientist

Melody Morris Houseguest on Season 28 of "Big Brother." (CBS)

Melody Morris

Age: 24

Hometown: Thornton, Colorado

Current City: Maricopa, Arizona

Occupation: Corporate game show host

Rome Seymour Houseguest on Season 28 of "Big Brother." (CBS)

Rome Seymour

Age: 28

Hometown: Traverse City, Michigan

Current City: Delray Beach, Florida

Occupation: Pickleball coach

Taylor Brown Houseguest on Season 28 of "Big Brother." (CBS)

Taylor Brown

Age: 27

Hometown: Deerfield Beach, Florida

Occupation: Elementary school counselor

Yash Patel Houseguest on Season 28 of "Big Brother." (CBS)

Yash Patel

Age: 24

Hometown: Monroe Township, New Jersey

Occupation: Financial analyst



