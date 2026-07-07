Topics: Film and TV, Celebrity
The wait for the highly anticipated Big Brother 28 is officially over, with CBS shattering tradition to reveal its brand-new lineup of houseguests via a special YouTube "Broveal" livestream.
Fourteen contestants are officially locked to enter the newly designed house for the massive 90-minute premiere on Thursday, July 9.
Operating under a mind-bending 'Time Trip' theme—where Julie Chen Moonves teases that time itself will actively warp competitions and decor across different decades—this year's roster might be the most eclectic, personality-heavy group the show has ever assembled.
While the lineup features traditional superfans, bartenders, and corporate workers - this year the show is also upping the stakes with a string of high-profile crossover stars, celebrity family members, and elite athletes.
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The biggest breakout name on the cast list is 35-year-old Jason De Puy.
While the name may not initially ring a bell, millions of reality television fans will instantly recognize him as Salina EsTitties, his legendary, filter-free drag alter-ego who heavily dominated the screen on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 and Drag Race All Stars.
Known for giving iconic, viral confessionals, Jason is already open to a house showmance and is bound to be an absolute goldmine for digital entertainment value.
Jason isn’t the only houseguest carrying a massive pop-culture footprint into the game either.
25-year-old Honolulu attorney Lyric Medeiros also shares some showbiz credentials as the daughter of '80s pop star Glenn Medeiros, famous for his global chart-topping anthem "Nothing's Gonna Change My Love for You".
Meanwhile, fellow contestant 57-year-old LaTrice Verrett—who is actively aiming to make history as the oldest winner the franchise has ever seen—is the biological niece of Robert "Kool" Bell, the legendary co-founder of Kool and the Gang.
Because of the high-stakes nature of the $750,000 grand prize, strategic paranoia is already running rampant. Alongside Lyric, who plans to hide her legal background, 24-year-old rocket scientist Mallory Aurichio and 32-year-old professional UFC/MMA lightweight fighter Kamuela "Kamu" Kirk have both admitted they intend to completely lie about their real-world occupations to avoid being flagged as immediate, high-IQ intellectual or physical targets.
Compounding the pressure on the civilian cast is a massive, concurrent twist confirmed by Entertainment Weekly.
The 14 houseguests revealed on the livestream are only the beginning; legendary Survivor icon and Edge of Extinction standout Rick Devens is officially confirmed to enter the house on premiere night.
Big Brother veteran Angela Murray, who competed on Big Brother Season 26, will also make her return, according to Men’s Journal.
CBS has additionally teased that a second, highly controversial Survivor veteran will be joining the pair, completely upending the game before the first eviction cycle even begins.
Ashley Trail
Age: 24
Hometown: Alton, Illinois
Current City: Chicago, Illinois
Occupation: Bartender
Barrett Pfeiffer
Age: 27
Hometown: Benton, Arkansas
Current City: Austin, Texas
Occupation: Jumbotron engineer
Chuk Anyanwu
Age: 27
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Occupation: Supply chain analyst
Drew Campbell
Age: 22
Hometown: Temecula, California
Occupation: Surgical dental assistant
Haley Thogmartin
Age: 29
Hometown: Neosho, Missouri
Current City: Wildwood, Missouri
Occupation: Telemedicine executive
Jason De Puy
Age: 35
Hometown: San Francisco, California
Current City: West Hollywood, California
Occupation: Drag queen
Kamuela ‘Kamu’ Kirk
Age: 32
Hometown: Phoenix, Arizona
Occupation: MMA fighter
LaTrice Verrett
Age: 57
Hometown: Kankakee, Illinois
Current City: Maplewood, New Jersey
Occupation: Boutique salesperson
Lyric Medeiros
Age: 25
Hometown: Honolulu, Hawaii
Occupation: Attorney
Mallory Aurichio
Age: 24
Hometown: Township of Washington, New Jersey
Occupation: Rocket scientist
Melody Morris
Age: 24
Hometown: Thornton, Colorado
Current City: Maricopa, Arizona
Occupation: Corporate game show host
Rome Seymour
Age: 28
Hometown: Traverse City, Michigan
Current City: Delray Beach, Florida
Occupation: Pickleball coach
Taylor Brown
Age: 27
Hometown: Deerfield Beach, Florida
Occupation: Elementary school counselor
Yash Patel
Age: 24
Hometown: Monroe Township, New Jersey
Occupation: Financial analyst