Andy Cohen was moved to tears on Thursday night's episode of Watch What Happens Live as he paid tribute to a crew member who has recently died.

Cohen has been presenting What What Happens Live for 17 years and in 2025 his contract was renewed to run through to 2027.

The TV show is usually light-hearted and includes juicy interviews with Bravo stars, celebrities, and other famous figures. Just the other month, Cohen asked Victoria Beckham to rank the other members of the Spice Girls on their dancing skills.

But, instead of throwing Geri Halliwell, Mel B, Mel C, and Emma Bunton under the bus, Beckham admitted that 'none of us were that great at anything'.

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Then, back in January, Cohen grilled Paris Hilton on her decades-long feud with Lindsey Lohan and asked her where they both stand with each other now.

What What Happens Live has been on air for 17 years (Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

Hilton replied that they've since let bygones be bygones and that they're both supporting each other through motherhood, adding at the time that they were planning on meeting up and getting their young kids together.

Last night's show, however, was much more somber than usual and Cohen ended the show in tears.

Talking directly to the camera, Cohen announced that one of What What Happens Live's crew members, Kyra Samson, had died at the age of 28.

"I have some devastating news to share from our Watch What Happens Live family and this is hard for me to get through," he said.

"On Tuesday night, our beloved former production manager Kyra Samson passed away from brain cancer. She was only 28."

Tonight we are honoring an incomparable part of the #WWHL team. Visit https://t.co/6ZwmL4cuce to donate to the Kyra fund. pic.twitter.com/u90YIbbnQ1 — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) June 26, 2026

Cohen continued: "During her four wonderful years with us, Kyra was known for her sweet smile and gentle demeanor.

"But she could also be a small, but mighty enforcer. To see Kyra on a bull horn corralling crowds at BravoCon was truly a sight to behold."

He went on to say that she'd be 'terribly missed' and sent prayers to her family during this undeniably heartbreaking time.

Cohen also noted that there's The Kyra Fund which will help in 'honoring her legacy' by raising much-needed funds for research into glioblastoma (the type of brain cancer she had).

Andy Cohen paid a moving tribute to Kyra Samson on his show (Bravo)

On the website, it explains that Kyra was diagnosed with cancer when she was 27.

The type of disease she had was 'one of the most aggressive forms of brain cancer'.

At the time of writing, the fund has raised almost $213,000.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, contact the American Cancer Society on 1-800-227-2345 or via their live chat feature, available 24/7 every day of the year.