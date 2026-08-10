The Odyssey star Himesh Patel shares the moment he knew the movie was going to be a hit
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The Odyssey star Himesh Patel shares the moment he knew the movie was going to be a hit

Patel rightly trusted the words of one of his Odyssey co-stars

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Topics: Christopher Nolan, Matt Damon, Celebrity, Film and TV

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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