If there's one thing your advised not to do, it's hold in your pee for long periods – but many The Odyssey viewers might be tempted to do this to prevent missing any important parts of the film.

The Odyssey hit theaters on July 17 and has already made back it's staggering $250,000,000 budget.

As it stands, it's Christopher Nolan's highest rated movie of his career, taking over previous frontrunner The Dark Knight.

It's safe to say that people are loving it, but many have complained about how deafening loud the movie is.

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Like many of Nolan's movies, The Odyssey is super long – two hours and 52 minutes long, to be precise.

Undeniably, waiting the best part of three hours to use the restroom is a long time, especially if you've bought a supersized Pepsi beforehand. But fear not folks, some movie fans think they've worked out the perfect moments to rush to the toilet during The Odyssey so you don't have to miss any juicy bits.

27 minutes and 30 seconds

According to Just Jared, this is the first opportunity for you to pee (or poop, I guess). The line you want to listen out for is when Matt Damon says: "With a little luck and the right winds, we’ll see some of the world and still get home before Agamemnon."

In this timeframe you'll miss Odysseus holding a pendant his wife gave him to wear during his travels, and then it cuts to him and his men sailing around the oceans and looking for food supplies.

Then when then disembark for their ship to go onto a Moana-esque island, they spot a sheep and follow it.

The Odyssey has already made back its massive budget (Universal)

58 minutes and 50 seconds

When Damon declares 'the men became more convinced that I offended Posideon', that's another good time to use the restroom. I won't tell you why they believe Odysseus offended Posideon, as that would be a big spoiler.

Over the next few minutes you'll see Odysseus and his men battling brutal storms while out at sea.

Be careful on your way back to your seat though as these scenes are dimly lit and the last thing you want is to fall over in front of a full theater...

The movie follows Odysseus' years-long journey back to Ithaca (Universal)

2 hours, 12 minutes, and 35 seconds

It's at this moment you have, give or take, three minutes to rush to the bathroom. Look out for the moment the bard (played by Travis Scott) stamps his staff and says: "Because the darkness of victory shrouds the…"

The bit you'll miss here is when Telemachus leads Odysseus (who is posing a beggar) into the palace and goes round the tables asking people for food.

It's also the moment Antinous is gifted the wooden stick Sinon asked Odysseus to give him.

Antinous isn't happy about the so-called gift and ends up throwing a chair at the beggar, not knowing it's Odysseus.

Robert Pattinson stars as Antinous (Universal)

The Odyssey: What you need to know

Written: Between 725 BC and 675 BC, so more than 2,500 years ago

Based on a true story? Mostly no (cyclops aren’t real). Historians are unsure if the Trojan War really happened

Who wrote The Odyssey? Homer, but historians don't know much about him and debate if he is a single person or a group of poets

How long is the movie? 2hrs, 52mins - best go to the toilet beforehand

How much did The Odyssey cost to make? A cool $250 million

The Odyssey's box office performance so far: $639 million globally after its first two weekends

How long did it take to film The Odyssey? Principal photography took 91 days, so 13 weeks

Where was the movie filmed? The Hellenic Film Commission explained Nolan and co filmed at several locations in the Peloponnese, including Nestor’s Cave, Voidokilia Beach and Almyrolaka Beach, which are all on the island of Pylos; Methoni Castle, at a port town of the same name in southwestern Greece; and Acrocorinth, a monolith overlooking the ancient city of Corinth.

According to Vogue, filming also took place in Morocco, in Marrakech, Tahanaoute, El Haouz, Essaouira and Ouarzazate. The cast and crew were also spotted on the Sicilian island of Favignana, while they filmed in Iceland for the underworld scenes.

Continuing their whistlestop tour of Europe, the Odyssey team also filmed in Scotland, along the Moray Firth Coast and at Findlater Castle and Culbin Forest.

The Odyssey in IMAX 70mm vs normal cinema screens: Helpfully, the film's website shows different versions of the trailer in six different formats, all with different aspect ratios. You can see the difference between IMAX 70mm (warning you now, there are only 25 IMAX 70mm screens in the whole of the US) and the standard 35mm format.

The shot in IMAX 70mm (Universal)

And now in 35mm (Universal)

The Odyssey is in cinemas now.