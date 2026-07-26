Reality TV has had us all glued to our screens since its rise in popularity in the early 2000s, but there's a lot more that goes on behind the scenes that viewers aren't privy to.

Despite bringing joy and entertainment in to the living rooms of many through TV screens, there's also downsides that come along, including the mental health of contestants; a subject explored in the new Prime Video documentary The Curse of Love Island.

As part of a lengthy process to become contestants on reality shows, hopefuls undergo a number of stages, which includes psychological tests. They're also offered mental health support during and after the show. However, Steven Stein, a psychologist on who has consulted on shows such as Big Brother Canada and Bachelor in Paradise, admits that when he started working in the area over 20 years ago, support was rarely provided postproduction.

The documentary focuses on the tragic deaths of former UK contestants Sophie Gradon, Mike Thalassitis and former Love Island UK host, Caroline Flack.

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Mike Thalassitis tragically took his life in 2019, two years after appearing on Love Island (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Following the tragic deaths, reality TV stars called for producers to do more to help contestants with their mental health. ITV then revised duty of care process, and confirmed contestants would be offered 'enhanced psychological support' pre and post filming.

Speaking to UNILAD, Steven said: “Mental health support during and after the show has been found to be very important. When I started working in this area over 20 years ago support was rarely provided postproduction. I work on many shows now where I provide weekly support, debriefing upon exit, and follow-up when the show actually airs."

As well as follow up support, contestants who go on reality shows are subject to a psychological test before they're cast and approved to go on the show. But what's included in these?

"The pre-show psychological screening usually includes a battery of psychological tests, demographic profile, and an interview with a psychologist," Steven told us.

Steven also reveals that as well as the screening, the pre-tests also include a mental health screening, substance use and abuse, stress tolerance, and emotional intelligence.

However, he explains that these vary depending on the type of show a contestant is preparing to take part in.

Steven has worked with shows including Big Brother Canada (Youtube/Global TV)

"For example, we may assess anger expression, cognitive intelligence, stress coping strategies, etc," he adds.

For shows such as Love Island and Big Brother, in which series are churned out annually, or even bi-annually in some cases, contestants fame can be short lived.

As soon as they leave the show, especially if they get to the final, contestants can be skyrocketed into a new life of fame. However, many can be 'forgotten about' or 'replaced' when the new contestants get drawn into the spotlight.

For many, this can mean work drying up.

"As part of the selection process, I always ask candidates why they are motivated to be on the show," Steven says.

Despite being excited to launch what could be a whole new life and career for them, Steven reveals that contestants do express their fears based on what they've seen in the past, the main one, 'being defined by something they say or do in anger'.

"It’s not easy to be fully in control of everything you say or do while under surveillance 24 hours a day with pressure as part of the game," he says. "More and more candidates try to prepare for this. Those who care about whether they are perceived negatively spend time focussing on how they can prevent this. It’s not easy to be fully in control of everything you say or do while under surveillance 24 hours a day with pressure as part of the game."