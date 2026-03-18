When you are struggling with a chronic but everyday health problem, it isn't always obvious when you should go and seek out help from your doctor, or some other medical professional.

This is especially true for the ever-increasing number of people who struggle to get a good night's sleep, with an estimated 17 percent of Americans suffering from some form of chronic insomnia - though many are never diagnosed or treated.

That is because it can be hard to know when unhealthy sleeping habits tip over into insomnia, which affects almost every part of your life from making you more prone to fits of anger, as well as persistent low energy, memory issues, and brain fog.

But thankfully, a doctor has broken down one of the easiest ways to spot the difference between bad sleeping habits and insomnia, known as the '3-3-3' rule. Dr Sunny Nayee explains that if you meet all three of the 3s, you should speak to your physician.

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Most aspects of modern life make it harder to get a good night's sleep (Getty Stock)

With over 30 million Americans thought to regularly struggle with insomnia, but only around a fifth of insomnia cases being diagnosed, many people who suffer from sleeplessness go without any medical help.

But there is a way to know if you should seek help. "If you experience disrupted sleep at least three nights a week for at least three months, medical practitioners no longer regard it as lifestyle related but in the realm of insomnia", Dr Nayee said.

The 3-3-3 rule

If you have been suffering from ongoing sleep issues, you can use the 3-3-3 rule to figure out if you need professional advice. All you have to do is ask yourself the following three questions:

Do you experience poor sleep for a minimum of 3 nights?

Have you experienced poor sleep hygiene for at least 3 months?

Does poor sleep impact at least 3 aspects of your day (fatigue, brain fog, changes in mood, lack of concentration).

If all three of the above applies, your doctor will likely consider whether you have a chronic insomnia disorder.

Dr Nayee explained: "A common misconception is that people think insomnia is staring at the ceiling and not sleeping at all. However, it’s defined by the impact it has throughout the day.

"If you find that poor sleep hygiene is having an instrumental impact on your mood, concentration and ability to function, then it may be considered a clinical condition."

Red flags that poor sleep has turned into insomnia

Constantly losing sleep can make you feel like you're losing your mind (Getty Stock)

There are some fairly obvious red flags that your disturbed sleep is turning into insomnia, including one major one that many modern workers will recognize - depending on caffeine to get through the day.

Other signs shared by Dr Nayee include:

Regularly requiring more than 30 minutes to initiate sleep

Frequent awakenings during the night or early morning awakenings (3 to 4am) with difficulty returning to sleep

Experiencing persistent fatigue despite spending 7 to 8 hours in bed

Dependence on caffeine for daily functioning

Notable mood disturbances such as increased irritability, anxiety, or a persistently low mood

Reduced concentration, productivity, or impaired decision-making abilities

Symptoms persisting for several months rather than days

Once you have received an insomnia diagnosis, there are multiple treatment pathways that your doctor might consider. Though, the easiest one is to improve your sleep hygiene by reducing your screen time in bed to zero.

Others include undergoing cognitive behavioural therapy, which helps to retrain your brain for a good night's sleep, and getting some regular exercise as this boosts a number biological processes that tell your brain it's time for bed.

While your doctor may consider medication for your issues, including melatonin supplements, cutting your alcohol and caffeine intake will also make it easier for your body to enter a restful state, and finally drift off into dreams.