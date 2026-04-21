Doctor urges people to do one thing before bed to get better sleep

Not getting enough sleep can have a major detrimental impact on almost every aspect of your life, from your ability to concentrate and make decisions to your blood pressure.

There's a lot of conflicting advice out there about how to improve the amount and quality of your sleep, including stuff like installing special lightbulbs in your bedroom and taping over your mouth.

But before you start resorting to these, at best, useless TikTok trends, you might want to try the simple thing that anyone can do before before bed that TV health expert Dr Amir Khan has detailed recently.

It really isn't that complicated to fix some of the small issues in your bedtime routine that is contributing to your lack of sleep, the doctor explained on Instagram, where he laid out exactly what you need to do to get a good night's rest.

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Dr Khan's advice is to try improving your sleep hygiene before resorting to pills (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Dr Khan said: "Sometimes just some simple steps can improve our sleep quantity and quality - and if you're struggling with sleep try doing these things for two to four weeks as they can take that long to take effect."

His clear and concise advice surrounded how people can improve their 'sleep hygiene', or in other words, their habits and routine in the hours leading up to their bedtime.

Dr Khan explained: "Sleep hygiene refers to healthy sleeping habits, and good sleep is crucial to your mental and physical health. Now, if you don't sleep well, try doing the following steps to see if we can improve it."

While some things are easier said than done, a really simple thing you can try if you're having a few too many sleepless nights is just to try and go to sleep at the same time each day.

"Keep a consistent sleep schedule," Khan advised. "Try to go to sleep and to wake up about the same time each day, even on weekends.

"This reinforces your body's internal sleep clock, and aim for seven to eight hours of sleep each night."

His next piece of advice was just a nice way to make your bedtime more enjoyable.





"Create a relaxing bedtime routine," he also advised. "This helps you unwind and get ready for sleep. 30 to 60 minutes before bed, take a warm bath or shower, do some gentle stretches or meditation, read a book, but not on an electronic device."

Dr Khan also pointed out that plenty of people simply make the wrong decisions for their mental state in the lead up to their bedtime. Saving that deep chat until tomorrow can help you nod off sooner.

He said: "Remember, avoid emotional or stressful conversations or any talk about work in the lead up to sleep. Stress is one of the most common reasons people lie awake at night."

And, of course, Dr Khan also recommended that you take a break from screens before heading off to sleep, with numerous studies establishing that the blue light from phones and TV screens can mess with your circadian rhythm - making shut-eye even harder to reach.

All of Dr Khan's advice is extremely important to try before you start trying to self-medicate your way into the land of nod using sleeping pills, as these can be extremely addictive and will not address the underlying issue.

He added: "As GPs we avoid giving out sleeping pills unless it’s exceptional circumstances- they are addictive and you can become tolerant to the dose. They are best avoided."