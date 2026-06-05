Experts are warning that one sleeping habit could actually be an 'ominous sign' despite the majority of people thinking it's a good thing for sleep health.

Those of us who toss and turn for hours and struggle to achieve the magic eight hours of sleep can only dream of kip the second we hit the pillow.

Many would consider themselves a 'good sleeper' if they fall asleep soon after hitting the hay, but according to experts, it may not be so good for sleep health after all.

Heck, some sleep coaches have even said that falling asleep within seconds could be an 'ominous sign'.

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Trying to clear all the things up, Omar El-Gohary, pharmacist at IQ Doctor, told Metro: "Although it may seem ideal, consistently drifting off within just a few minutes can be a sign that your body is carrying a significant sleep debt and is struggling to stay awake."

A healthy adult will 'typically take somewhere between 10 and 20 minutes to fall asleep', according to the sleep expert.

'10 and 20 minutes to fall asleep' is apparently the perfect medium (Getty Stock Photo)

"If you’re regularly falling asleep almost instantly, it may suggest you’re not getting enough quality sleep, even if you’re spending enough hours in bed," he added to Metro.

In some cases, El-Gohary explained how falling asleep so quickly can be a sign of certain sleep disorders, including obstructive sleep apnoea, which approximately 30 million Americans live with.

The condition is when your breathing stops and starts while you sleep, causing a variety of symptoms including loud snoring, choking and chortling noises.

"The more narrowed your airway, the more forceful the airflow becomes. This increases tissue vibration, which causes your snoring to grow louder," the Mayo Clinic explains.

El-Gohary stated falling asleep so quickly could also be a sign of 'chronic sleep deprivation'.

"Falling asleep straight away can be a sign that your body is running on empty rather than operating optimally," the expert added.

Falling asleep quickly may be a sign of something 'ominous' (Getty Stock Photo)

You shouldn't worry if you fall asleep rapidly after a pretty busy day, it's when that becomes a regular occurrence that you should probably book a doctors appointment, according to El-Gohary.

"Sleep should leave you feeling refreshed, alert and energised the next day, not constantly trying to catch up," the pharmacist added.

Meanwhile, Martin Seeley, Senior Sleep Expert at MattressNextDay, stated: "If you wake up feeling exhausted despite a full night in bed, or your partner notices you snore loudly and stop breathing during the night, seek professional advice."