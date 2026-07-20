Argentine legend Lionel Messi has broken his silence following a devastating 1–0 extra-time loss to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, admitting that the defeat leaves a wound that "will take a long time to heal."

In an emotional message shared across his social media platforms, the 39-year-old superstar reflected on the heartbreaking conclusion to Argentina’s title defense at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

Ferran Torres’ 106th-minute winner dethroned the defending champions, denying La Albiceleste the chance to become the first men's team since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back world titles.

"The pain is immense, and it will take time for this wound to heal," Messi wrote to his millions of followers.

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"But I also hold on to all the good. The matches we turned around, giving our all, matches that will forever remain in our memories, the support of an entire country that, together with the hard work and effort of this group, led us to be, once again, among the best in the world."

Messi's dreams of victory were sadly crushed by Spain (JUAN MABROMATA / AFP via Getty Images)

Visibly tearful at the full-time whistle as Spanish players celebrated their second world championship, Messi acknowledged that accepting the result was difficult, but conceded that Spain deserved the crown.

"They were better, to be honest," Messi added in post-match remarks. "We lost the game, and we accept that. That doesn't mean that we will forget everything we've done so far, so I'd like to thank my people, my players, and the country."

Messi concluded his statement by congratulating Spain on their victory while expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support from Argentine fans: "Thank you from the bottom of my heart for every greeting and every message. Once again, we managed to unite as a country and be together, sharing the immense pride of being Argentinian."

Yet despite the emotional loss, he still praised his teammates for their second place victory - and overall winners Spain for playing a superior game (Paul ELLIS / AFP via Getty Images)

Despite the bitter final outcome—and a fiery post-match confrontation that saw teammate Leandro Paredes shown a red card—Messi enjoyed a phenomenal personal tournament, finishing with eight goals and four assists.

Following his statement, Argentina's official national team account paid tribute to their captain, writing on X: "Your tears are our tears, Captain. You gave us the greatest joys of our lives. We love you forever, Leo!"

While questions remain over whether this marks Messi's final appearance on international football's biggest stage, his heartfelt response has resonated deeply with supporters worldwide as football bids farewell to another historic World Cup chapter.