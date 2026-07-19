The 2026 World Cup winners will take home a staggering amount of money following FIFA's record-breaking financial contribution.

Whether you're a soccer fan or not, it's likely you'll have read or seen some information about this year's World Cup that's being hosted across North America, Mexico, and Canada.

Despite these countries being hosts, neither team USA, Mexico, or Canada made it to the final four.

Mexico were knocked out by England, and team USA lost to Belgium. Meanwhile, Canada faced a brutal 3-0 loss to Morocco. Despite not making it as far as they would have liked, all three countries made it to the final 16 so they'll each get a $16 million payday.

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So, if those who made it to the final 16 get that much cash, then how much will the winning team get? The answer: a lot.

This year's World Cup winners will take home a huge prize pot (PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP via Getty Images)

How much will the final four teams receive?

Reportedly the total financial distribution for the 2026 FIFA World Cup is a record $871 million.

Fourth place players will be paid $28 million, while the third place team will receive $30 million. Not too shabby!

Elsewhere, the runners up will get an impressive $34 million prize.

For the winning team, they will take home $51 million (alongside the coveted World Cup trophy, of course).

In total, this year's World Cup winners will be awarded $53.5 million by FIFA. This includes first place prize money and $2.5 million in World Cup preparation fees.

Full prize money breakdown:

Winners: $51m

Runners-up: $34m

3rd place: $30m

4th place: $28m

5th-8th place: $20m

9th-16th place: $16m

17th-32nd place: $12m

33rd-48th place: $10m

Where does the money actually go?

While the winners are in for an epic payday, this sum won't go straight into the players' pockets.

Instead, FIFA will pay prize money to each country’s national soccer association, UCFB reports.

From there, each federation will make decisions on how much money is given to players, coaches and other staff.

FIFA put a record-breaking amount of money into this year's World Cup (Getty Stock)

How does the 2026 prize money compare to previous years?

The 2026 World Cup's prize money is substantially more than what FIFA paid out for the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

Initially the governing body announced that the total pot would be $727 million (already 50 percent more than the funds distributed four years ago, said BBC Sport), but this figure was later raised to an eye-watering $871 million.

Argentina were the 2022 winners and will have received $42 million, per Sporting News. Then, France (who beat Croatia in the 2018 World Cup final) will have been paid $38 million.

It wasn't until the 2006 World Cup that the winning amount hit eight figures. Italy defeated France that year and will have been awarded $20 million – a far cry from the $8 million Brazil received four years prior.