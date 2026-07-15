FIFA has been slammed after breaking a 'soccer law' for the controversial World Cup final halftime show, which is set to be co-headlined by the likes of Justin Bieber, Madonna, and Shakira.

This Sunday (July 19) will be the first time FIFA has ever held a halftime show at the World Cup, a move that has prompted comparisons to the Super Bowl's iconic entertainment spectacle.

Spain booked their place in the World Cup final last night (July 14) with a 2-0 victory over France in Arlington, Texas. They will face either England or Argentina, who go head-to-head in the second semi-final tonight (July 15) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

But players in the final can expect an extended halftime break, as FIFA has breached the maximum time of 15 minutes, which are permitted under the Laws of the Game.

How long will the halftime break be at the World Cup final?

One team are set to take home the coveted World Cup trophy this Sunday (Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Advert

It's reported that the break will instead be around 30 minutes long to accommodate performances from Justin Bieber, Madonna, Shakira, K-pop boy band BTS, Burna Boy, Gustavo Dudamel and the PS22 Chorus featuring Coldplay.

The Laws of the Game explain that during the usual halftime interval, soccer players are entitled to an interval at halftime not exceeding 15 minutes; a short drinks break (which should not exceed one minute) is permitted at the interval of half-time in extra time.

Competition rules must state the duration of the half-time interval and it may be altered only with the referee’s permission.

'This is exactly what happens when FIFA starts treating the World Cup like the Super Bowl'

And soccer fans have had a lot to say about the rule being broken.

"They should never get the World Cup again," one user said.

Spain will be playing in the final, but who against? (Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

As another added: "What are these lot turning football into? They don't care about the integrity of the game, it's all commercial now."

A third wrote: "All of the Americans defending 'hydration' breaks and saying it's nothing to do with money or advertising will undoubtedly try and justify this."

"This is exactly what happens when FIFA starts treating the World Cup like the Super Bowl," a fourth said.

"A 30-minute half-time break for a concert is ridiculous. The final should be about football, not another show designed to make more money."

Justin Bieber will co-headline the historic first World Cup final halftime show (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

But others defended the rule break, as one argued: "I don't see this being controversial at all, no way people will act crazy about this saying the USA is ruining the world cup."

Previous efforts to extend the halftime break have been rejected by the International FA Board (Ifab), after claiming in 2021 that it could have a 'negative impact on player welfare and safety resulting from a longer period of inactivity'.

But it's not the only star-studded line-up that fans can expect to see this weekend.

There will also be a closing ceremony show starting 90 minutes before the Sunday kick-off, involving Robbie Williams, Tom Cruise and Nicole Scherzinger.

New rules for the FIFA World Cup 2026

This year, there’s been a whole host of rule changes, many of which are designed to speed up the game and penalize players who drag things out. Some of the new regulations are likely to prove controversial.

10-second substitution

Subbed players now have to get a move on and leave the pitch within ten seconds by the nearest exit point. If they haven’t, their replacement will get held up by one minute until the next stoppage of play, and until then, their side will have to play with 10 men.

5-second throw-ins and goal kicks

If a referee thinks a player is taking too long for a throw-in or goal kick, they’ll start a five-second countdown, by which time the ball needs to be back in play. If it’s not, for throw-ins the opposing team will get their own throw-in, or for a goal kick the other side gets a corner.

Injured players to remain off the pitch for one minute

An injured player treated by medical staff off-field has to stay off the pitch for one minute, leaving their side with just 10 players.

More VAR

VAR can now be used to review an incorrectly awarded corner kick; second yellow cards resulting in a red card; when a player is incorrectly awarded a yellow or red card for another player’s actions; and any attacking fouls that occur before the ball is in play.

Players can’t cover their mouths

Players who cover their mouths in confrontational situations will be handed a red card. It’s believed players might cover their mouths to guard against lip readers while racially abusing other players, which some suspect has happened in the past.

Red cards for players leaving the pitch

Any player who leaves the pitch in protest over a referee’s decision will be handed a red card, and if a team walks off and causes a match to be abandoned, they’ll forfeit the game.