Iran has allegedly left another handwritten note at the World Cup after losing their bid to being crowned champions.

The national team are said to have left the note at the Los Angeles Stadium once more after they drew their match with Egypt.

This brought the Iranian national team to three draws in their Group G matches and finished and placed them as the ninth-best third-place team.

Because the top eight advanced to the next stage, this meant that Iran was sadly cut off from going any further – and their Fifa dream came to an end.

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But while the first note they left was about Iran, its ‘spirit’ and ‘dignity’, this time, it questioned whether or not there was an equal playing field.

What might have rubbed lemon in their wounds could have been the disablement of Iran’s goal against Egypt, which was stricken off because Shoja Khalilzadeh had moved a couple of inches offside.

Iran were knocked out after drawing with Egypt (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

However, mainly, their issue stems from being based in Tijuana, Mexico, meaning they had to travel to the World Cup’s US Group G matches in the US, losing valuable training time due to the commute.

As reported by The Sun, the note read: “To the noble people of Mexico and the beautiful city of Tijuana, thank you! You showed us that hosting a Fifa World Cup is about far more than stadiums and tickets. True hosting is about respect, humanity and dignity.

“We will never forget the kindness of the people of Tijuana. From this day forward, Mexico will always be more than a host nation to us; it will be our second home and our second team.”

It added that there should be questions asked about the way Iran was treated.

“We leave this World Cup with pride, but also with one fundamental question: ‘Did everything apply equally to all the teams in the tournament?,’ the note pondered. “What we experienced was a series of decisions, logistical arrangements, and circumstances that undermined the sense of fairness – an impression only reinforced by the events of the final matchday of our group.”

They thanked Mexico for its hospitality (Photo by Francisco Vega/Getty Images)

It went on to say that there may come a time where 'history will judge who genuinely welcomed Iran’s presence at this World Cup, and who would have preferred our journey to end much sooner.’

“For us, fair play is not a slogan printed on advertising boards; it is the very identity of football. Yet this tournament reminded us that there is still a significant distance between inspiring words and meaningful actions,” the team allegedly wrote. “We leave Tijuana believing that football fans around the world witnessed not only the hardship endured by Iranian football, but also the resilience of a nation that refused to trade its dignity, horror, and values despite every challenge.

“And we will never forget that those who celebrated Iran’s elimination were the same people who had previously celebrated the suffering and loss of innocent Iranian lives. That alone reveals the difference in how humanity is understood.

The note talked about their time at the World Cup (X)

“World Cups come to an end. Administrators change, but civilisations such as Iran, Egypt and Mexico – built upon truth, respect, and human dignity – endure through history.

“Match results become part of football history. The honour of nations becomes part of human history. With respect, Iranian National Team.”

UNILAD previously reached out to the US Department of State regarding Iran’s travel issues.