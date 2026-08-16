Woman jailed after giving herself up for smuggling in airport at 26 now leads very different life
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Woman jailed after giving herself up for smuggling in airport at 26 now leads very different life

She thought she was heading to Puerto Rico for a sober getaway, but ended up being forced into drug trafficking

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: True crime, Crime, Business, Canada

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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