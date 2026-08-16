Scientists warn your gut bacteria could literally start ‘eating you’ if you don’t get enough fibre
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Scientists warn your gut bacteria could literally start ‘eating you’ if you don’t get enough fibre

Researchers found your own gut lining becomes bacteria's back-up meal when fibre runs low

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Health, Science

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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