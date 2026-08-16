Woman creates own language after developing 'most useless superpower' following seizure 16 years ago

A woman who suffered a medical episode ended up getting a new ability upon waking, and she's since used it to create a language used by her whole family.

Michal Sklar was just 16 when her life would change in a very unexpected incident.

She was just one day from celebrating her seventeenth birthday that October in 2010, when she landed in hospital without an idea of how or why it happened.

Michal was a student in New York at the time, and had just introduced the speaker at that morning’s assembly. She sat back down in her seat, then the next thing she knew, she was waking up in hospital.

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Speaking to UNILAD, Michal recalled: "I remember waking up feeling bewildered and confused, with the biggest headache of my life.

"Finding out that it had happened in front of the entire student body was also a lot to take in. Everyone had witnessed something that I had no memory of, which made the experience even more overwhelming and surreal."

Soon, she would notice something different about herself and now calls it 'the most useless superpower' to have - the ability to process words backwards.

She has since gone on to name her ability as its own language: sdrawkcab.

That's backwards...backwards.

Michal was a student in school when she had her seizure (Supplied)

Michal is now 32, but still has this strange ability which came within days of her incident – which she learned was an idiopathic seizure.

According to FND Hope, this is categorized as 'seizures of unknown origin'.

For Michal, it left questions unanswered, saying: "I was shocked when I was told that I had suffered a seizure, especially because I had never experienced one before and honestly knew very little about what a seizure actually was beyond the basics."

It's still unclear why Michal experienced the seizure, with no explanation arising from various tests that took place following her arrival in hospital.

Days later she went on to realize that she was processing what doctors and nurses were saying, but in reverse. She knew she wasn't hearing things normally, explaining: "I knew they were backwards. I’m incredibly grateful that I had that awareness because, without it, I think the experience would have freaked me out even more.

"I was processing the words I was hearing quickly and naturally in reverse, but I was still aware that they were being processed backwards."

16 years on Michal still has the skill, and while she 'prefers' to process words forwards, her thoughts do 'naturally reverse' a few times a day.

Michal now uses her skill of speaking backwards with her husband (Supplied)

"I often get songs stuck in my head with the lyrics playing backwards," Michal said.

Making the most of this 'superpower', Michal now uses backwards terms with her husband as their own language.

She added: "I feel like I would naturally think in sdrawkcab a lot more if I actually spoke it more, but I rarely do because, unfortunately, no one understands what I’m saying."

While it's 'the most useless superpower,' people online think it's pretty cool.

After sharing videos of herself via the channel @momentsofmichal on TikTok, Michal has found a community of people who have been thrilled to watch her reverse words.

“People are usually impressed by how quickly I can flip words. My favorite way of showcasing the skill is to have someone rapid-fire words and phrases at me, which I immediately flip. If they’re still non-believers, I’ll even spell out the sdrawkcab version for them.

"People also get pretty floored when they see how quickly I can type or write sentences backwards."