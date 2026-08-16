Woman creates own language after developing 'most useless superpower' following seizure 16 years ago
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Woman creates own language after developing 'most useless superpower' following seizure 16 years ago

Michal Sklar was 16 when she suffered the seizure that was of 'unknown origin'

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Topics: Health, New York, US News

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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