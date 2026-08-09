Captain charged after woman, 27, and five-month-old die in boat capsizing near Statue of Liberty
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Captain charged after woman, 27, and five-month-old die in boat capsizing near Statue of Liberty

The 46-year-old was arrested hours after the vessel overturned near Liberty Island

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: New York, US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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