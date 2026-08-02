There is still the perfect month to travel in US this year - as long as you avoid two states

Planning on booking your vacation, but don't know when would be the best time to fly in the US for some sweet time to yourself? An expert has weighed in on that very thing.

The US is home to a diverse range of cultures, weather, history and architecture that can be hard to pick from if you have the option to go anywhere.

So if you're planning your trip by the time of the year, it might just help to whittle down some of those locations to the best selections for your needs.

According to Geoff Dobson, Regional Destination Manager for Americas and Caribbean at Travelbag, there's one month every year that's the absolute best time to travel, and he even suggests a few locations for your consideration.

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Geoff Dobson revealed the best month of the year to travel in the US (Getty Stock Images)

You might think the best time to go anywhere would be in the height of summer, like July or August, but Dobson has other ideas.

In fact, he's thinking a little closer to Autumn as he favors September time in the US, for a number of reasons.

“September is one of the busiest months for USA departures, and it's easy to see why. As much of the States enters the shoulder season, it's an excellent time to visit," he told UNILAD.

However, there are two exceptions to this recommendation, and you can understand why.

"The main exceptions are Florida and parts of Texas, where hurricane season can disrupt travel plans," he explained.

Obviously, you're not going to want to have your plans destroyed by chaotic weather, so it's best to check which locations are likely to start seeing winds and flooding around that time.

Generally, though, September is a winner because summer temperatures begin to ease, so Dobson says destinations such as California have many things travelers can enjoy.

For example, he said there is the grape harvest in full swing across Napa Valley's vineyards.

Or, perhaps you prefer a touch of sophistication in New York.

He said California and New York are great places to go (Getty Stock Images)

At this point in the year, Dobson says it's more comfortable to explore, which allows you to look around, get a feel of the Big Apple, and enjoy its authentic life instead of the summer tourism rush.

But if you want to travel beyond September, there's a few things to be mindful of.

He explained: "If you're traveling towards the end of November, be aware that Thanksgiving week is one of the busiest travel periods in the US. Airports and roads can become particularly congested, especially in the days immediately before and after the holiday."

For those traveling from outside of the states, like from the UK, there's also some things Dobson wants you to know.

He said: "If your itinerary includes a domestic flight as part of a multi-centre holiday, we recommend arriving at the airport at least two hours before departure to allow enough time for baggage check-in and security. Although you'll have already cleared US immigration on arrival from the UK, keep your passport easily accessible, as it's often the most convenient form of identification for domestic travel.”