Ever wanted to get a plane upgrade without spending a dollar? Of course you have, and thankfully travel experts have detailed how you can achieve it.

Upgrades are typically reserved for those with a staggering amount of air miles, memberships, and for those willing to fork out huge sums of money for first class.

But those better seats on the aircraft aren't just reserved for those willing to pay a fortune, with there being ways to bag an upgrade without spending a cent.

Gavin Lapidus, company director at eShores, said: "At eShores, we spend every day speaking directly to airlines, hotels and on‑the‑ground partners while building tailor-made holidays, so we see exactly when and why upgrades really happen.

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"It’s rarely about who spends the most; it’s about timing, flexibility and making things easy for staff when plans change at the last minute.

“When flights are reshuffled, or better rooms suddenly become available, polite and informed guests are often the first people staff think to reward. Knowing when to ask and how to approach it, can genuinely turn a standard booking into a luxury experience."

Flight upgrades can sometimes be free... (Getty Stock Photo)

So, here are the three ways you can get a free upgrade:

Go for an 'unpopular' meal option

You're probably thinking how on earth is it possible to get an upgrade by your meal of choice, but this is actually a thing, according to the experts at eShores.

"Vegetarian, gluten‑free or halal meals are prepared separately and loaded in specific quantities, so airlines often seat these passengers earlier to keep service running smoothly," they explain.

They state as the flight begins to fill up and the cabin is reshuffled, it becomes a less likely possibility you'll be pushed towards the back.

And according to many travel experts, including Rob Adcock, who reckons seat 1F is the best on a plane, the place where you want to be on a flight is near the front.

eShores explains: "Seats towards the front are seen as premium. You’ll get off the plane faster, deal with less cabin noise and enjoy earlier food and drink service, small perks that make a noticeable difference."

Ask for an upgrade at the gate

You may think asking for a free upgrade at the check-in desks is the best way to go, though people in the know say you're best asking as you board the plane because gate staff 'have live visibility on no-shows and unsold premium seats'.

It's always worth asking if an upgrade is available at the gate (Getty Stock Photo)

This could lead to you obtaining a last-minute seat upgrade, possibly even free of charge.

Bring a small gift

There's no doubt that working in airports, whether that be cabin crew or check-in staff, can be a stressful experience.

So, offering a small token of appreciation could help you stand out and lead to a free flight upgrade.

Lisa Wilkes, a flight attendant of 15 years, told eShores: “We see a lot of super difficult and mean passengers, so when someone does something nice, we really appreciate it. "Often, a gift means you’ll get extra special service or even complimentary snacks."