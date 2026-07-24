We've all heard of the superstition about stepping on to a plane with your right foot first - but where did it come from and is it true?

Flying is a scary thought for many, and it's standard to wish someone a safe flight before they board. Others, make sure to tap the side of the plane when boarding for good luck.

But what about stepping on the plane?

Well, yes, it's true, you probably should step on with your right foot first if you're superstitious, and it's down to an ancient theory.

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Luck experts at Casino Khajana and celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman reveal: "The way you step onto a plane matters more than you might think. Rooted in ancient maritime customs and ancient beliefs, stepping aboard with the right foot is believed to set the tone for the entire journey - quite literally starting the trip 'on the right foot'.

Stepping on the plane with the right foot first goes back to ancient times (Image: Getty Stock)

"For some travellers, a brief, conscious pause at the aircraft door is also used to symbolically welcome good energy and calm nerves."

But where did this all stem from?

Well, according to Inbaal, the Ancient Greeks and Romans 'believed the right side was auspicious and associated with positive energy'.

Therefore, 'beginning anything with the right foot was seen as bringing better fortune'.

It's not just the Ancient Greeks and Romans however, with a number of religions and cultures believing similar things.

"Even in Islamic, Portuguese and Hindu traditions, starting things on the right side is believed to lead to more favourable outcomes," Inbaal reveals.

Well, we'll be checking our steps twice before we head on a plane next time.

Many people touch the plane for good luck (Image: Getty Stock)

For those who are extra superstitious, and don't mind a bit of stench, Inbaal also reveals exactly what you should be packing in your suitcase.

A clove of garlic. Yep, you heard that right.

Once again, it's routed in old traditions, this time, Balkan folk traditions, which has been seen to ward off 'evil eye'.

In regards to travel, it's seen to ward off any bad luck on your journey.

According to Inbaal, it's not just to ward off evil eye, in fact, she says: "When travelling over water, garlic is even said to protect from drowning.”

And the superstition about touching the side of the plane?

Well, it can help anxious flyers 'could help anxious flyers feel a greater sense of control'.

It supposedly comes from military flyers, who say they 'remember tapping the aircraft in times of conflict'.