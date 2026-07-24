A man who was in a coma said he felt like he was 'living a different life' rather than dreaming.

Keenan Acton, 26, was in an induced coma for more than a month after he collapsed at a Hyrox competition in 2024. He suffered from rhabdomyolysis, which as per Cleveland Clinic, is a 'life-threatening condition that can happen after an injury or excessive exercise without rest.' As per the site, it can also lead to muscle death and kidney damage.

Speaking about his experiences to the BBC, during an episode of their series, It Happened to Me, Keenan, who was a father of two at the time, said the first thing he did when he woke up was ask his now wife how the babies were.

Of course, she thought he meant their two current sons, however, he in fact meant 'the twins' that he thought him and his wife were parents to while he was in the coma.

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Speaking about the memories of the 'life he was living' in the coma, Keenan recalls being on holiday with his sons, and their 'new twins,' with the family all living a good life.

When he did wake up, Keenan recalled himself being 'devastated' that he didn't have twins, and realizing that parts of the life he was living in his coma weren't true.

Keenan also recalls some 'dark' experiences while in a coma (BBC News via YouTube)

"I wasn't watching it happen, I was doing it and living this other life," he said.

Unbelievably, Keenan tells the outlet that he's now living the life he experienced while he was unconscious.

The 26-year-old was discharged from the hospital in December, and he tied the knot with his wife Olivia, the following August. They then decided to try for a daughter, their third child, and were shocked to discover that Olivia was pregnant with twins.

On the moment, Keenan said he believes it's 'too much of a coincidence' and believes he 'saw what was coming'

Keenan spent more than four weeks in an induced coma (Getty Images)

However, it wasn't all positive. Keenan said many of his memories were 'dark' and 'not nice to see'.

Keenan, who was in two induced comas following a heart attack after he woke up from the first one after two weeks recalled another memory: "There was one stage of it where there was field with loads of different huts on it, and you got put in these huts and told you were going to die."

He explained that his watch had a countdown of '8 days' and believed that's how long he had left to live in his coma, which was his last memory. When he woke up and described the experience to his friend, Keenan's friend revealed that his last coma was in fact eight days long.

He now says the experience has 'massively' changed his perspective on life.















