A woman who was pronounced clinically dead for more than 10 minutes has described the 'doorway to heaven', after claiming what she saw convinced her to return to life.

Rosemary Thornton was diagnosed with stage two cancer just months after her husband tragically died by suicide.

Praying for an end to her suffering, she underwent a biopsy and was discharged from the hospital despite despite heavy bleeding.

"At first I thought, this is my way out," Thornton recalled, after grieving her unbearable loss for several months.

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Despite this, she called an ambulance for help, but now recounts the experience she felt after her body collapsed while in hospital.

"I felt like I'd been catapulted out of my body," she said. "Like toast popping out of a toaster.

"My heart has stopped. Actually, you're not dying, you're dead."

But the most striking difference of all was emotional.

She has opened up about what she saw after her body collapsed. (YouTube/God's Voice Today and Vladimir Prokhnevskiy)

Thornton explained that the guilt and grief she had carried since her husband’s death instantly disappeared.

"The guilt, the self recrimination, the anxiety, the sadness, the pain, the regret… every negative emotion you can imagine is what I had left behind," she explained.

"The predominant thought I had was the peace… it was like peace was infused into every iota of who I am."

Thornton described being in a white room with just one door, which she felt was the doorway to heaven.

She said: "I knew the door was the thing that would make sure I didn’t go back."

She couldn't have predicted what happened when she woke up. (YouTube/God's Voice Today and Vladimir Prokhnevskiy)

But just as she prepared to go through it, hoping to be reunited with her husband, she recalls seeing a vision of the nurse from the emergency room.

"Oh honey, we're not gonna let you die," she claims the nurse had said.

She added: "This nurse was leaning forward, head in her hands, sobbing uncontrollably. And I'm witnessing this. I know she can't hear me, see me, experience me.

"If I can spare one human being that much pain, I have to go back."

After she had woken up, doctors explained that she had been dead for more than 10 minutes, after suffering internal bleeding.

Given how long her brain had been without oxygen, they warned that serious complications were almost inevitable.

But what happened next stunned everyone.

Tests revealed she had suffered no neurological damage whatsoever.

Even more remarkably, follow-up examinations found no trace of the cancer she had previously been diagnosed with.