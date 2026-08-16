"A deeper meaning" - Former nurse changed view on afterlife after nearly dying during surgery
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"A deeper meaning" - Former nurse changed view on afterlife after nearly dying during surgery

Candice Purchase saw the 'brightest purest white light' she had ever seen during her procedure

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Candice Purchase

Topics: Health, Life

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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