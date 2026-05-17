People who have been through near-death experiences have spoken about what it was like and the kinds of things they saw and heard.

Many people have spoken about what it's like to come close to death and some of them are eerily similar.

Over on Reddit, one person started a thread asking other Redditors about the experiences they had and what happened.

For one person, their NDE started with 'complete darkness' and an overwhelming sense of peace. After having the experience, they explained how they now do not believe death is that 'scary'. They wrote: "Complete darkness, closer to a void. Absolutely nothing I was floating. But it was very peaceful. It was too peaceful that it was scary. I never realised how peaceful a human can feel. There was no passage of time I existed and didn't exist at the same time. Main reason I believe death isn't that scary."

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People have been discussing their NDEs (Getty Stock Photo)

Another person agreed, explaining they had a strikingly similar experience.

"Total darkness, complete darkness, but aware. There was total Peace. No feelings no emotion, It felt like floating in space, literally. I was given an option to remain how I was or go back. I was also for warned that the life I come back to will not be pleasant, and it will take two years or more to repair your life, and it will be very hard. I chose to stay, and all of my warnings were right on."

Many people say their lives 'flash before their eyes' during an NDE, and this was the case for another Redditor, who explained they also re-lived their car accident from multiple different angles.

"I was in a bad car accident, hit my head really on in the steering wheel. Sounds cliche but my entire life flashed before my eyes, then I got to watch the car crash over and over in super slow motion from several different angles, including between the two cars as they were colliding, then I got to see it a few times at full speed from fewer angles," they said.

"The final thing was I was thrown back into the driver’s seat and got one more full speed replay. Blew my mind, gives me goosebumps every time I think of it."

Others said they experienced 'whiteness' as well as familiar sounds and figures.

One added: "Whiteness... it developed into a gauzy/not quite in focus vision of a grand high ceilinged ballroom. Could make out faint music, and figures walking across the ballroom floor, though I couldn’t make them out, they seemed familiar to me. I eventually became aware of a presence beside me. Though I was unable to look anywhere but straight ahead. I don’t recall hearing the words, but I remember the feeling of being told comforting things.

"Then, behind this vision, I could hear my bedroom door open and the face of a friend broke through the vision and I heard them as if from a great distance tell me they were getting me to the hospital."

Another agreed, adding: "The white light... heard a voice that started off quiet and got progressively louder telling me to stand up. I got pulled under in the ocean and was being pummelled by rocks."

According to Psychology Today, as many as 10 to 20 percent of people who have been declared dead are estimated to have had a near-death experience.

In a study of patients who had survived a cardiac arrest, just under 10 percent said they had had an NDE.