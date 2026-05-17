Thousands of pieces of deep space debris breach our atmosphere every single year, with roughly a third of the American public believing that some of these objects may be extraterrestrial in origin.

For many decades the government has stayed quiet about the existence of alien life and Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs), with some arguing that these conspiracies are a helpful cover for the truth - that the US military has a long history of testing experimental weapons and aircraft in our skies.

But a former CIA-funded government researcher has caused a stir this week by claiming that the American deep state has already recovered four distinct type of alien life, which are apparently being concealed from the rest of us.

Dr. Hal Puthoff, who for years worked as an adviser to the Advanced Aerospace Weapon System Applications Program, which supposedly works in collaboration with the CIA, broke down what these four types of alien life are on a recent podcast episode of The Diary of a CEO.

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More and more information is coming out about the government's knowledge of UFOs (Getty Stock)

Speaking to Steven Bartlett, 89-year-old Puthoff revealed: “People who have been involved in recoveries have said there are at least four types. Four separate types.

"Now I have not had direct access to that but I believe the people who I talked to — four separate types of life.”

The elderly Stanford-educated researcher refused to elaborate further on these four types, but other senior figures in the world of extraterrestrial conspiracies have previously explained what these four types are.

The NY Post reports Dr Eric Davis decribing alien life as falling into four, frankly quite terrifying, categories: Grays, Nordics, Insectoids, and Reptilians.

According to the astrophysicist, each of these non-human lifeforms retain a humanoid appearance with two arms and two legs. Thankfully. But of these four distinct groups, only two are similar in size to humans.

Nordic and Reptilian aliens are about the same size as we are, meaning that any unfortunate soul to come across them, or be kidnapped by them, would be able to look them square in the eye. If they have eyes.

Alien life would likely come in a wide variety of shapes and forms, if it exists (Getty Stock)

Dr Davis actually broke down this difference at a major alien convention in 2025, the UAP Disclosure Fund, which was attended by a number of national lawmakers, including Rep. Nancy Mace.

He explained that Nordic aliens are very human-like aliens who share a similar form and appearance to us, despite probably coming from a planet on the other side of the galaxy. Meanwhile, reptilians are supposedly similar but with scales instead of skin.

However, the most familiar alien phenotype is that of the Grays. These aliens are small and hairless creatures with large eyes, probably the first image that comes to mind for many people when they think about creatures from other planets.

The final type of alien that the government has supposedly tracked are the Insectoids. These bug-like creatures are said to resemble a praying mantis.

But, it should be noted, there has never been any verifiable evidence of any of these types of aliens, whether physical or pictoral. It is also quite convenient that alien life would follow a form familiar or similar to our world.

After all, there is nothing inevitable about bipedalism, or walking around on two legs, our own evolutionary biology shows that we went back to knuckle dragging at least once before settling on walking upright.

So, why would a reptilian alien walk around on two legs? You'd better ask the CIA.