Jen Psaki is facing a potential lawsuit after claiming on television to know what Eric Trump was really doing this week, when he tagged along with his father's state visit to China.

The Biden-era White House press secretary made the offending comment on her MS NOW show, where she said: "It certainly seems like Eric might be getting a little more than just some quality time with his dad out of his China trip. Doesn’t it?"

Although Psaki argued that President Trump's third son may have had a financial interest in following his father's coattails to China, 42-year-old Eric said he had to be there 'as a loving son who adores my father and wouldn’t miss being by his side for this incredible moment.'

Showing that he's learned from his father's media tactics, Eric blasted MS NOW and Psaki for airing the comments and said he would sue. But the detailed and separately reported claims about his business dealings clearly left him riled.

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Jen Psaki served under Presiden Biden as his press secretary (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Psaki had been referencing original reporting by the Financial Times that linked Eric, the executive vice president of Trump's real estate empire, to potential financial interests in the most populous country on Earth.

That's because a fintech company linked to Eric, Alt5 Sigma, inked an agreement last week with Chinese firm Nano Labs to build vast data centers across the US. However, the White House has said 'there are no conflicts of interest' relating to this deal.

“Contrary to her monolog [sic] and blatant lies, I have NEVER been on the board of ALT5 — not now, not ever,” Eric Trump said as he blasted Psaki. He then sidestepped his connection to the company by stating he had never been on its board.

This is despite the company's initial SEC filing in 2025 listed Eric as one of its directors, after a massive $1.5 billion deal was signed between it and the Trump family's crypto business, World Liberty Financial.

He was even listed on their website, with Bloomberg reporting that his profile was scrubbed from Alt5's site earlier this year.

Eric was a key part of the delegation, with President Xi Jingping even posing for a picture with him and wife Lara (Brendan SMIALOWSKI / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

Although Eric did not immediately provide specifics about the threatened lawsuit, he added: "I have had zero involvement in any merger discussions involving any public entity I do not run or control.

"I have zero business interests in China. No properties, no investments, nothing!"

Part of Eric's defense was that, while his father was deep in negotiations with China's Xi Jingping over trade between the two countries, he had taken his wife Lara on a sightseeing trip to the Great Wall.

And on Friday night, Psaki rebutted the claims made by the president's third son, saying: “Now, to be as fair as possible to Eric, I should say that his role at Alt5 is that, at the very least, been complicated.

“We do know that he's not currently a director on the board, but...the company initially announced that he was becoming a director on Alt5's board of directors.”

She added: “Eric Trump's connections to the company have never just been limited to him being a board observer, because Alt5 Sigma is deeply intertwined with the Trump family cryptocurrency company that Eric Trump co-founded, World Liberty Financial.”