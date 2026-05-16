Millionaire life hacker Bryan Johnson has announced that he is the first man to completely eliminate harmful microplastics from one particular part of his body, with a wild post about his genitals.

"I have no microplastics in my balls," the 48-year-old biohacker declared in an X post that answered a question no one in their right mind was asking, while also sharing the lifestyle and environmental changes he followed to make it possible.

That is not to say that this is not a valid concern, a number of studies have found microplastics present in 100 percent of sperm samples examined, just 119 years after plastic was invented and became a key material in just about everything.

Referring to his plastic-free package, Johnson said that 'this should not be possible,' and claimed that no other man has ever achieved a zero-polymer sperm sample. He shared with his fans: “I had 165 microplastic particles in my semen just 18 months ago.”

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A higher concentration of microplastics is directly linked to lower fertility (Getty Stock)

He added: “Now, I have zero.”

While Johnson is the only source for his claim and none of it was conducted in a scientific manner, there is a growing body of evidence suggesting that the increasing prevalence of plastic pollution is damaging our health.

A study published in The Lancet's eBioMedicine put the sperm samples of 113 men in China under the microscope and also found microplastics present in the reproductive fluids of all participants.

But interestingly, this study also analyzed which polymers were found in each sample, and discovered a trend between the numbers of different types of microplastics and a sharp decrease in fertility - with Teflon-related polymers causing the steepest drop.

Johnson referred to similar reproductive research and argued: "Microplastics hurt sperm. Human studies show the impact of various types of plastic, associated chemicals, and other toxins on male fertility."

Microplastics are present in almost all of our environment, but you can take steps to limit your exposure (Getty Stock)

Pointing to two of these so-called 'forever chemicals', polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), Johnson said that they were linked to misshapen sperm and an increased risk of a low fertility.

Before explaining how he supposedly reduced the microplastics in his testes to zero, the biohacker shared his general secrets to becoming more virile, including cutting out cigarettes, weed, junk food, alcohol, and anything with added sugar.

Instead, he said that leading a stress-free life while working out and following a Mediterranean diet is the best way to naturally increase your fertility. As well as just about every other health marker you can mention.

But Johnson put his success in removing microplastics from his semen down to just three things. A sauna, a fancy water filter, and getting rid of any plastic in his kitchen.

He explained: "1. Sauna (dry). My toxin blood panel confirms sauna clears plastic related chemicals: BPA, phthalates, PFAS, flame retardants, pesticides. The plastic particles themselves are too big to sweat out directly.

"Heat may activate other clearance routes: bile flow through the liver, the cell's internal cleanup system, and the gut barrier. Humans have almost no enzymes that can break plastic apart, so the body has to physically push it out.

"2. Reverse osmosis water filter. Drinking water is likely a major source of microplastic getting into your body. A reverse osmosis filter pushes water through a very tight membrane and strains the particles out. I filter everything I drink.

"3. Trying to rid my environment of the big plastic items: cutting boards, cups, plates, food storage containers, non-stick pans, cling wrap, tea bags, water bottles, kitchen utensils, kettles, and synthetic clothing.

"Note, as hard as I try, I'm always finding new plastic things in my life. This can be all-consuming thing so try to just knock out the big ones."

Now, if you want to follow this advice and put a dry sauna in your house, along with a reverse osmosis machine and a whole new array of kitchen equipment, you'll just need to spend over $1000 on equipment.