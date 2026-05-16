Bank of America customers who used ATMs inside 7-Eleven stores could be in line for a payout, and many may not even have do to anything to receive it.

A $2.25 million class action settlement has been reached after a lawsuit alleged that Bank of America improperly charged customers multiple out-of-network balance inquiry fees for what should have been counted as a single ATM transaction, effectively overcharging people every time they checked their balance at a 7-Eleven.

The disputed fees were tied to FCTI-owner ATMs inside 7-Eleven convenience stores and were charged between May1, 2018 and November 16, 2021. Bank of America has not admitted any wrongdoing but agreed to settle the case to avoid further legal costs and litigation.

Bank of America have not admitted wrongdoing, but have agreed on the settlement (Photo by Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images)

So who is eligible for the 7-Eleven settlement?

Both current and former Bank of America account holders who were charged the disputed fees during that period qualify, unless they already received payment under a separate but related lawsuit, the Weiss vs FCTI case, which had a claim deadline in October 2024.

Advert

Here's where it gets easy for some people. Current Bank of America customers don't need to do anything at all, if the settlement receives final court approval, payments will be automatically issued by the settlement administrator.

Former customers, however, will need to file a valid claim form either online or by mail, using information from the notice sent to eligible individuals.

The $2.25 million fund will be distributed on a pro rata basis, meaning the exact payout per person will depend on how many valid claims are submitted. A portion of the fund will also go towards attorneys' fees, administrative costs, and service awards for class representatives.

Bank of America have agreed to pay out $2.25 million (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

How do I claim by Bank of America 7-Eleven settlement payout?

Key dates to keep in mind are the deadline to object or exclude yourself from the settlement, which is 7 July. Former customers have until 29 July to file a claim, either online at the settlement website or by mail.

A final fairness hearing is scheduled for 21 August, and if approved, payments will be distributed shortly after.

The Bank of America case is far from an isolated incident. Visa and Mastercard agreed in December 2025 to a separate $167.5 million settlement over claims they kept ATM access fees artificially high, while a related case involving bank-run ATMs settled for $197.5 million, with other banks paying out a further $66 million in 2021.



